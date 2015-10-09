NAIROBI Oct 9 Yields on Kenyan Treasury bills are expected to rise next week, though less dramatically than in recent weeks, while Nigerian yields are expected to fall due to increased liquidity.

KENYA

Yields on Kenya's Treasury bills are expected to keep rising but at a slower pace than in recent weeks due to rising interest rates, which are attracting foreign investors to Kenyan assets and to improved subscription levels.

The central bank will auction 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 12 billion shillings ($116.62 million) in two sales next week.

"The increase in the rates will be marginal - not as aggressive as we've seen in the last two weeks," said Mathangani Kariuki, a fixed income trader at Kestrel Capital. "They're getting much more in terms of subscriptions, so they're able to lock in a better volume without having to pay out."

At this week's sale, the weighted average yield on the 364-day Treasury bills jumped to 21.498 percent, from 20.695 percent last week, while that on the 182-day Treasury bill rose to 21.607 percent from 20.331 percent.

The yield on the 91-day Treasury bill rose to 21.353 percent from 20.637 percent last week.

Kariuki also said he expected next week's auctions to remain over-subscribed.

"The central bank is still behind on its borrowing target. That's what we've seen this week, them picking up much more than what they advertised. So we'll probably see the same next week," he said.

NIGERIA

Nigerian bonds are seen attracting lower yields at an auction next week amid a liquidity boost in the money market arising from fresh injection of cash by the central bank.

Nigeria plans to issue 80 billion Nigerian naira ($402.01 million) worth of local currency-denominated bonds with a maturity range of between 5-years and 10-years on Oct 14.

Dealers said yields on local bonds have dropped this week since the central bank injected fresh cash into the banking system from retired Treasury bills, refunds from cash reserve requirements (CRR) and foreign exchange intervention funds.

"The market is very liquid with the injection of cash by the central bank, bringing up the banking system cash balance with the central bank to around 1.2 trillion naira on Friday," one dealer said.

Dealers said the bulk of liquidity in the market is being invested in fixed income assets by commercial lenders and pension funds, causing yields to drop further.

"Bonds are expected to close lower (at next week's auction), in line with their current levels in the secondary market." Citibank local unit said in a research note.

Yields on the benchmark 2024 paper fell sharply to 13.79 percent on Friday from 15.12 percent last week, while the longest-dated paper also fell to 14.74 percent against 15.04 percent. ($1 = 199 naira) ($1 = 102.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Edith Honan; Editing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Gareth Jones)