NAIROBI Nov 23 Yields on Kenyan Treasury bills
are seen falling further at next week's auction, with a surge in
liquidity driving demand up.
Similarly, the yields on Nigerian debt will be put under
downward pressure by rising demand from overseas investors.
KENYA
Kenyan Treasury bills' yields are expected to fall further
at auction next week on the back of higher demand following a
jump in liquidity that has undermined money market returns.
The central bank plans to sell a total of 14 billion
shillings ($163.3 million) of 91-day, 182-day
and 364-day Treasury bills next week.
"The central bank has been offering lower rates on the Term
Auction Deposits (TAD) that's why we are seeing a lot of
subscriptions on the short-term debt by banks," said Ignatius
Chicha, head of markets at CitiBank.
The weighted average rate on the 7-day repurchase agreement
(repo) stood at 7.6 percent on Thursday, down from a high of
10.2 percent on Oct 2.
On the other hand, the yield on the benchmark 91-day
Treasury bills stands at 8.987 percent, having started to drop
in the middle of this month.
During this week's auction, the yield on the six-month debt
fell to 9.773 percent on from 10.325 percent previously, while a
20-year bond also on sale fell to 13.540 percent from 14.822
percent at a similar sale in June 2011, amid massive demand.
The central bank receiving bids worth 38.4 billion
shillings for the 20 billion shillings worth of debt it offered.
It accepted bids worth 19.4 billion shillings.
Crispus Otieno, a trader at Afrika Investment Bank,
attributed the drop in yields to the central bank's monetary
policy easing stance.
Policymakers have cut the central bank's lending rate
by a total of 700 basis points since July to 11
percent with a view to boosting lending and spurring economic
growth.
NIGERIA
Increased offshore investors' interest in Nigerian debt is
expected to further push yields down in the secondary market
next week.
Yields fell at the two auctions held this week for Treasury
bills and bonds, weighed on by strong demand from offshore
investors and the trend is expected to continue, traders said.
The inclusion of Nigerian debt on the JP Morgan government
index and the planned inclusion in Barclays Bank index drove up
interest in the bonds among overseas investors.
The yield on the 5-year bond traded at 12.8 percent on
Friday, higher than last week's 12.65 percent, while the 7-year
bond traded at 12.6 percent, down from 12.85 percent. The
10-year paper traded with a yield of 12.26 percent, up from
12.68 percent last Friday.
Nigeria sold 50 billion naira ($317.06 million) worth of
7-year and 10-year bonds at an auction on Wednesday, with yields
falling more than 100 basis points on both and 116.17 billion
naira in Treasury bills with maturity ranging from three months
to one year at yields lower than at the previous sale. [ID:
nL5E8MM4CI] [ID: nL5E8MM8W5]
($1 = 85.7500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by
Duncan Miriri)