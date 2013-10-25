JOHANNESBURG Oct 25 Kenyan Treasury bill yields
are expected to climb at auctions next week amid tight
liquidity, while demand for Nigerian debt is expected to remain
healthy.
KENYA
Yields on Kenya's Treasury bills are expected to keep rising
amid low demand as tight liquidity limits subscriptions and
investors try to match higher interbank lending rates.
The central bank aims to raise 7 billion shillings ($82
million) from the sale of 91-, 182- and
364-day Treasury bills next week.
"Yields will keep moving up towards 11 percent as long
liquidity is tight and interbank rates are higher," said Duncan
Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.
Tighter liquidity on the money markets has steadily pushed
up overnight lending rates in the last month to 11.32 percent on
Thursday, higher than the 9.94 percent the benchmark three-month
paper fetched at this week's sale.
NIGERIA
Demand for Nigerian bonds should pick up next week as local
fund managers are expected to increase their fixed income
holdings due to falling returns on money market instruments.
"The market has been bullish since the past week, we saw
yields trending down to an average of 12.8 percent, their lowest
level in four months ... some offshore and local pension funds
were switching assets from the money market to fixed income,"
one dealer with United Bank for Africa said.
Yields on Treasury bills fell marginally at an auction this
week at which the central bank sold 94.26 billion naira ($594
million) worth of debt.
($1 = 159 naira) ($1 = 85 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tosin
Sulaiman/Ed Stoddard)