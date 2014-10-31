NAIROBI Oct 31 Demand for Kenyan Treasury bills
is expected to be lower at next week's auctions as investors
focus on the extension of an infrastructure bond.
The central bank will offer Treasury bills of all maturities
at two separate auctions and worth a combined 12 billion
shillings ($134.30 million).
The bank will also offer 20 billion shillings of a 12-year
infrastructure bond, known as tap sales. The bond was initially
sold on Oct. 22 and drew huge demand.
"I expect subdued interest in the Treasury bill auctions
largely due to the ongoing infrastructure tap sales," said Alex
Muiruri, a fixed-income trader at Kestrel Capital.
Muiruri said the yields on the Treasury bills were likely to
head higher in order to attract demand from investors who could
otherwise put their cash in the infrastructure bond.
(1 US dollar = 89.3500 Kenyan shilling)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri' Editing by George Obulutsa and
Susan Fenton)