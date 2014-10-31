NAIROBI Oct 31 Demand for Kenyan Treasury bills is expected to be lower at next week's auctions as investors focus on the extension of an infrastructure bond.

The central bank will offer Treasury bills of all maturities at two separate auctions and worth a combined 12 billion shillings ($134.30 million).

The bank will also offer 20 billion shillings of a 12-year infrastructure bond, known as tap sales. The bond was initially sold on Oct. 22 and drew huge demand.

"I expect subdued interest in the Treasury bill auctions largely due to the ongoing infrastructure tap sales," said Alex Muiruri, a fixed-income trader at Kestrel Capital.

Muiruri said the yields on the Treasury bills were likely to head higher in order to attract demand from investors who could otherwise put their cash in the infrastructure bond. (1 US dollar = 89.3500 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri' Editing by George Obulutsa and Susan Fenton)