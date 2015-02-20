LAGOS, Feb 20 Nigerian bonds yields are seen
rising next week on the back of tight naira liquidity that may
spur a sell off by investors in need of cash, while longer dated
Kenyan debt could be in demand.
NIGERIA
Traders said yields climbed slightly on some maturities when
investors reduced their positions after the naira currency lost
more than 20 percent to the dollar in the past three months.
The currency of Africa's top oil producer tumbled as global
oil prices collapsed and concern grew about political stability
after the six-week postponement of the Feb. 14 elections.
"Some investors... would rather reduce further their
positions until after the election when the outlook will become
clearer," one dealer said.
Nigeria's central bank scrapped its bi-weekly currency
auctions on Feb. 18 and a market body said it would sell dollars
only at 198 naira, a move that amounts to a de facto devaluation
of the currency of Africa's biggest economy.
Yields on the 2016 debt closed at 16.85 percent compared
with 16.15 percent last week. The 2022 paper traded at 16.20
percent against 16.68 percent last week.
The benchmark 2024 debt note closed at 16 percent against
16.68 percent last week. Traders said pension funds increased
their demand on the 2024 paper, forcing the yield lower.
KENYA
Yields on the 182- and 364-day Kenyan Treasury bills are
expected to fall next week in light of high demand fuelled by
increasing liquidity, traders said on Friday.
The yield on 91-day paper is seen rising slightly, given its
relatively lower interest rate.
Treasury bills and bonds worth about 27 billion shillings
($295.73 million) are expected to be maturing next week, and the
money freed up will mostly go after the longer dated papers.
The central bank will auction 91-day, 182-day
and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 8
billion shillings.
"For the 364-day and the 182-day Treasury bills, we are
expecting them to be oversubscribed, but the yields will come
down," John Njenga, trader at Commercial Bank of Africa, said.
Traders said the central bank was also keen on selling more
longer term bonds than treasury bills.
"They are trying to push the short term lower, while at the
same time increasing the maturity levels," said a senior trader
at one commercial bank.
($1 = 91.3000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and George Obulutsa; Editing by
James Macharia)