NAIROBI Feb 27 Kenyan Treasury bills are
expected to get good demand at auction next week, putting
downward pressure on yields while Nigerian bond yields could
rise over political uncertainty.
KENYA
Kenyan Treasuries are expected to get good demand at auction
next week, mainly due to improved liquidity as the government
pays workers and suppliers at the end of the month, putting
downward pressure on yields.
The central bank will sell 91-day, 182-day
and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total
of 8 billion shillings ($87.53 million).
"We see lower Treasury bills yields next week due to high
demand from banks," said Alex Muiruri, fixed income trader at
Kestrel Capital.
The yield on the 91-day Treasury bill edged up at this
week's auction to 8.645 percent while those on the six-month and
one year bills inched down.
NIGERIA
Yields on Nigerian debt are seen trending up next week over
political uncertainty after the six-week postponement of the
Feb. 14 presidential elections. Nigeria is expected to hold its
general election on March 28 and April 11.
The currency of Africa's top oil producer has also tumbled
after concern grew about political stability exacerbating a fall
triggered when global oil prices collapsed.
"We anticipate yields trending up as a number of investors
will be cautious toward the period of election as the political
risk heightens," one dealer said.
Traders said tight liquidity early in the week caused some
bond holders to cut back their positions to get cash for
operations, but yields fell toward the end of the week.
Yields on the 2016 debt closed at 16.42 percent, down from
16.85 percent last week. The 2022 paper traded at 16 percent
against 16.20 percent.
The benchmark 2024 debt note closed at 16.04 percent
compared with 16 percent last week.
($1 = 91.4000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri in Nairobi and Oludare Mayowa in
Lagos; Editing by James Macharia)