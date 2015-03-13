NAIROBI, March 13 The yields on Kenyan Treasury
bills are expected to continue edging lower next week on the
back of increased shilling liquidity, traders said.
The central bank will auction 91-day, 182-day
and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 8
billion shillings ($87 million).
"The general trend downwards should persist ... but not as
aggressively," Mathangani Kariuki, a bond trader at Kestrel
Capital, said.
Kariuki said Treasury yields had slipped in recent weeks
amid high liquidity as a result of increased government spending
and debt which had matured in February and March. Government
salary payments and allocations to regional authorities had led
to increased liquidity in the market, traders said.
At this week's sale, the weighted yield on the 91-day
Treasury bills edged down to 8.453 percent from 8.463 percent
last week, while the yield on 182-day T-bills also
dropped to 10.356 percent from 10.375 percent.
The yields on the 364-day paper slipped to 10.636 percent
from 10.768 percent.
Some traders have previously said investors could wait for
the sale of a 12-year infrastructure bond worth up to 25 billion
shillings on March 25, further adding downward pressure on
Treasury bill yields.
($1 = 91.6500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)