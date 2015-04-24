LAGOS, April 24 Trade in Nigerian bonds was affected by a technical fault that traders said may persist to next week, while yields on Kenyan Treasury bills could inch up on tight shilling liquidity.

NIGERIA

Trade on local debt was stalled after the glitch affected central bank's trading platform, traders said, adding that they were concerned the problem that started on Wednesday could run into next week, threatening bond settlement in the interbank.

"(There is) no trading currently going on in the market as a result of the unresolved technical glitch on the central bank's platform," one dealer said.

For the periods that the market traded normally this week, yields trended downward after a total of 570 billion naira ($3 billion) in matured bonds was paid out, with many investors keen to re-invest in the market, traders said.

"We have seen fresh interest by some offshore investors, mostly a roll over of matured funds and local pension, which has driven up demand for local debt before the glitch," a senior traders said, referring to a technical fault that hit trading.

KENYA

Yields on Kenya's Treasury bills are expected to rise marginally next week due to lower subscription rates caused by tight shilling liquidity in the interbank market.

Fixed income traders said the weighted average interbank lending rates had risen in the past week to 9.3225 percent on Thursday from 8.4186 percent a week ago, pointing to tight liquidity.

Traders said liquidity had tightened because of a delay by the government in making routine payments, while investors had drawn shillings to buy an infrastructure bond this month.

"Our main challenge is the liquidity in the market. There are no shillings in the market, so I think that will also affect the Treasury bill participation next week," a fixed income trader at one commercial bank said.

"Those who participate will also require a higher return, so we expect the Treasury bills to move up, but the increase might be marginal for the time being."

The central bank is due to auction 91-day, 182-day and 364-day worth a total 8 billion shillings ($85 million).

At this week's auction, the weighted average yield on the 91-day bills fell slightly to 8.406 percent from 8.408 percent last week.

The yield on the 364-day Treasury bill rose to 10.595 percent from 10.576 percent, while that on the 182-day bill went up to 10.272 percent from 10.252 percent in the previous week.

($1 = 94.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa in Lagos and George Obulutsa in Nairobi; Editing by James Macharia)