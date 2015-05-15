LAGOS May 15 Nigerian bond yields will take cue
from the rate fixing meeting of the central bank on Tuesday.
NIGERIA
Traders said speculation over a possible reduction in the
cash reserves ratio (CRR) on public sector deposits to 50
percent from current 75 percent at the meeting had fuelled
increased buying of bonds during the week.
"The market was bullish at some point in the week when
speculations on plans by the central bank to reduce the CRR to
50 percent on public sector deposits from 75 percent filled the
market," one dealer said.
Nigeria sold bonds worth a total of 60 billion naira ($302
million) at lower yields on all tenors at an auction on
Wednesday.
"Outlook on the market will depend largely on the outcome of
the rate fixing MPC meeting next week," another dealer said.
Yields on the benchmark debt maturing in 2024 traded at
13.49 percent on Friday compared with 13.77 percent last week.
The 2022 paper traded at 13.60 against 13.70 percent while the
2016 traded at 13.72 compared with 13.98 percent.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)