(Adds Kenyan debt)
LAGOS May 15 Nigerian bond yields will take cue
from the rate fixing meeting of the central bank on Tuesday,
while yields on Kenyan Treasury bills and bonds are seen rising.
NIGERIA
Traders said speculation over a possible reduction in the
cash reserves ratio (CRR) on public sector deposits to 50
percent from current 75 percent at the meeting had fuelled
increased buying of bonds during the week.
"The market was bullish at some point in the week when
speculations on plans by the central bank to reduce the CRR to
50 percent on public sector deposits from 75 percent filled the
market," one dealer said.
Nigeria sold bonds worth a total of 60 billion naira ($302
million) at lower yields on all tenors at an auction on
Wednesday.
"Outlook on the market will depend largely on the outcome of
the rate fixing MPC meeting next week," another dealer said.
Yields on the benchmark debt maturing in 2024 traded at
13.49 percent on Friday compared with 13.77 percent last week.
The 2022 paper traded at 13.60 against 13.70 percent while the
2016 traded at 13.72 compared with 13.98 percent.
KENYA
Traders expect yields for Kenyan Treasury bills to edge up,
when the central bank sells debt worth a total of 8 billion
shillings ($84 million) at two separate auctions.
Kenya will also auction two-year and 10-year
Treasury bonds worth up to 20 billion shillings on
May 20, whose proceeds will be used for budgetary support.
"There's an auction that is coming next week from the bonds.
Based on what I am seeing guys are going to be very aggressive.
So generally, the (yield) curve will go up both in bonds and the
Treasury bills," said a trader at a major commercial bank.
The yield on the benchmark 91-day bill inched
down to 8.167 percent this week from 8.357 percent last week.
The yield on the 182-day paper climbed to 10.348 percent
from 10.326 percent last week, while the yield on the 364-day
bill yield rose to 10.768 percent from 10.677 percent.
($1 = 95.8000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa in Lagos and Edith Honan in
Nairobi; Editing by James Macharia)