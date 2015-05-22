NAIROBI May 22 Yields on Kenya's Treasury bills could rise due to the higher rates on shorter dated term auction deposits, while those on Nigerian bonds may inch up as investors cut their positions.

KENYA

Kenyan Treasury bill yields are seen rising, buoyed by higher rates on shorter dated term auction deposits that the central bank uses to mop up excess liquidity, traders said.

The central bank will auction 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 8 billion shillings ($82 million) at to separate auctions.

Traders said their yields are under upward pressure from 14-day term auction deposits, whose weighted average yield the central bank has capped at 11 percent.

Rising overnight interbank lending rates - whose weighted average rate stood at 11.4509 percent on Thursday from 11.0101 percent a day earlier - will also add more pressure.

Traders also said subscription rates at the auction will be low, thanks to scarce shilling liquidity after this week's Treasury bond sale and due to tax payments.

"With the term auction deposit rate (OMO) and overnight interbank rate above the longest Treasury bill rate it'll be difficult to contain the upward movement in short term yields," Alexander Muiruri, fixed income analyst at Kestrel Capital, said.

This week, the weighted average yield on the 91-day Treasury bills eased to 8.124 percent from 8.167 percent last week, while that on the 182-day bills rose to 10.550 percent from 10.348 percent.

The yield on the 364-day bill also went up to 10.808 percent from 10.768 percent last week.

Traders said the rise in yields at this week's two-year and 10-year Treasury bond auction will influence those on the Treasury bills.

The yield on the 10-year bond increased to 12.886 percent from 12.787 percent, while that on the two-year bond rose to 11.767 percent from 11.470 percent.

"Guys will try and push the rate up in order to get a higher return as the yield curve adjusts itself," fixed income trader at one commercial bank said.

NIGERIA

A further sell-off by some investors booking month-end profits and others covering their short positions could push yields on Nigerian bonds higher.

Traders said the market experienced a sell-off this week after the central bank harmonised the Cash Reserves Requirement (CRR) on public and private sector deposits to 31 percent at its rate-setting meeting on Tuesday.

Previously the CRR on private sector deposits was 20 percent and 75 percent for public sector deposits.

"We are anticipating further a sell-off next week by some investors, especially banks with higher private sector deposits content to make up for shortage of liquidity after the central bank debited CRR on Thursday," one dealer said.

The central bank recalled CRR from the banking system on Thursday in line with its new regime, leaving some commercial lenders in deficit.

Yields on the benchmark debt maturing in 2024 rose to 13.60 percent on Friday, from 13.49 percent last week.

The 2022 paper traded at 13.58 percent against 13.60, while the 2016 note rose to 13.82 percent from 13.72 percent.

($1 = 97.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa in Nairobi and Oludare Mayowa in Lagos; Editing by James Macharia)