LAGOS Aug 21 Nigeria's bond market is expected
to be flat next week due to tight liquidity, while the yields on
Kenyan Treasury bills are also likely to be stable as banks
remain on the sidelines to focus on shorter-term instruments.
NIGERIA
Nigeria's bond market is expected to be flat next week due
to tight liquidity and persistent uncertainty on government
policy direction.
Yields have risen around 30 percentage points across all
tenors week-on-week after some commercial lenders sold-off part
of their holdings to raise funds to meet immediate obligations.
Nigeria's central bank directed commercial lenders earlier
this month to pay for their dollar purchases 48 hours in advance
in a move aimed at curbing foreign exchange demand, a measure
introduced to support the naira.
"We expect the market to remain quiet in the week ahead
because of the impact of various measures introduced by the
central bank to support the naira," one dealer said.
Traders said investors were also preferring short-dated
instruments because of the lack of policy direction from
government and as well as falling global oil prices.
A new cabinet is yet to be formed in Nigeria almost three
months after President Muhammadu Buhari took office, raising
concern among investors. Buhari has said he needs time to root
out corruption before naming his ministers.
"Many people are cautious in taking positions in the market
for now, they are rather watching the trend in the economy and
this has led to a slow down in the activity at the market,"
another dealer said.
Yields on the longest tenor 2034 debt rose 32 percentage
points to 15.50 percent on Friday from 5.22 percent last week.
The benchmark 2024 paper rose by about 31 percentage points
to 15.45 percent against 15.14 percent, while the 2022 debt was
trading higher at 15.50 percent, compared with 15.22 percent.
KENYA
The yields on Kenyan Treasury bills are likely to be stable
at next week's auctions as banks remain on the sidelines to
focus on shorter-term instruments that are still offering
mouth-watering high yields.
The central bank will sell Treasury bills of all maturities
worth a combined 11 billion shillings ($106.69 million) in two
separate auctions next week.
"Market liquidity has improved but I believe the banks will
still stay away from the Treasury bills, so subscription levels
should remain subdued," said Mathangani Kariuki, a fixed income
trader at Kestrel Capital.
The yield on the benchmark 91-day Treasury bill
edged up to 11.565 percent at this week's auction from 11.496
percent last week, amid poor demand.
Banks have been investing their cash in repurchase
agreements (repo) and other short-term rates that are offering
yields of 11 percent and above, due to the central bank's
tightening stance.
Policymakers have raised the rate by a total of 300 basis
points since June after the shilling weakened sharply against
the dollar mainly due to expectations of a U.S. rate hike, lower
export earnings and a surge in imports.
($1 = 103.1000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa in Lagos and Duncan Miriri in
Nairobi; Editing by James Macharia)