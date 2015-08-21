LAGOS Aug 21 Nigeria's bond market is expected to be flat next week due to tight liquidity, while the yields on Kenyan Treasury bills are also likely to be stable as banks remain on the sidelines to focus on shorter-term instruments.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's bond market is expected to be flat next week due to tight liquidity and persistent uncertainty on government policy direction.

Yields have risen around 30 percentage points across all tenors week-on-week after some commercial lenders sold-off part of their holdings to raise funds to meet immediate obligations.

Nigeria's central bank directed commercial lenders earlier this month to pay for their dollar purchases 48 hours in advance in a move aimed at curbing foreign exchange demand, a measure introduced to support the naira.

"We expect the market to remain quiet in the week ahead because of the impact of various measures introduced by the central bank to support the naira," one dealer said.

Traders said investors were also preferring short-dated instruments because of the lack of policy direction from government and as well as falling global oil prices.

A new cabinet is yet to be formed in Nigeria almost three months after President Muhammadu Buhari took office, raising concern among investors. Buhari has said he needs time to root out corruption before naming his ministers.

"Many people are cautious in taking positions in the market for now, they are rather watching the trend in the economy and this has led to a slow down in the activity at the market," another dealer said.

Yields on the longest tenor 2034 debt rose 32 percentage points to 15.50 percent on Friday from 5.22 percent last week.

The benchmark 2024 paper rose by about 31 percentage points to 15.45 percent against 15.14 percent, while the 2022 debt was trading higher at 15.50 percent, compared with 15.22 percent.

KENYA

The yields on Kenyan Treasury bills are likely to be stable at next week's auctions as banks remain on the sidelines to focus on shorter-term instruments that are still offering mouth-watering high yields.

The central bank will sell Treasury bills of all maturities worth a combined 11 billion shillings ($106.69 million) in two separate auctions next week.

"Market liquidity has improved but I believe the banks will still stay away from the Treasury bills, so subscription levels should remain subdued," said Mathangani Kariuki, a fixed income trader at Kestrel Capital.

The yield on the benchmark 91-day Treasury bill edged up to 11.565 percent at this week's auction from 11.496 percent last week, amid poor demand.

Banks have been investing their cash in repurchase agreements (repo) and other short-term rates that are offering yields of 11 percent and above, due to the central bank's tightening stance.

Policymakers have raised the rate by a total of 300 basis points since June after the shilling weakened sharply against the dollar mainly due to expectations of a U.S. rate hike, lower export earnings and a surge in imports.

($1 = 103.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa in Lagos and Duncan Miriri in Nairobi; Editing by James Macharia)