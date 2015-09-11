NAIROBI, Sept 11 Yields on Kenyan Treasury bills are expected to rise across the board next week, while yields on Nigerian t-bills are likely to remain flat.

KENYA

The subscription and yields on Kenyan Treasury bills are expected to increase next week amid indications the central bank will take on more debt at slightly higher rates.

Yields of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day t-bills shot up at auction this week. The 91-day yield spiked to 13.858 percent from 11.502 percent the week before, while the 182-day yield jumped to 12.877 percent from 12.305 percent.

There was also a sharp rise in the 364-day yields, which spiked to 14.948 percent from 13.967 percent. The bank will offer a total of 12 billion shillings ($114.12 million )next week, up from 11 billion shillings this week.

Mathangani Kariuki, a fixed income trader at Kestrel Capital, said this week's auction results, where the rates rose despite higher subscriptions, indicate the central bank would likely let the rates move up in a bid to lock in better volume.

"The market is aware the central bank is in need of funding and they will be looking to push the central bank (rates) high. So even though subscription levels will go up, we should see the yields edging up as well," Kariuki said.

He added that next week's 364-day T-bills auction would be eyed by debt investors to provide an indication for yields on Kenya's one-year Treasury bond worth 30 billion shillings ($285.31 million), due to be auctioned on Sept 24. ($1 = 105.1500 Kenyan shillings)

NIGERIA

Yields on Nigerian bonds are seen stable at the next debt auction on Sept. 16 after central bank declined to sell its short-dated Treasury bills to commercial lenders who were asking for higher returns in the last two weeks.

Nigeria plans to raise about 70 billion naira ($351.76 million) in bonds with maturities of 5 years and 20 years on Sept. 16. But dealers said yields may not be far from the last auction given government reluctance to borrow at higher returns.

The 2020 bond was sold at 15.41 percent while the 2034 paper fetched 15.19 percent at the last auction.

"The central bank has declined to sell open-market operation (OMO) treasury bills to commercial lenders in the past two weeks due to its unwillingness to raise yields in line with bids by investors," one dealer said.

The market may have seen this development as a signal that government would not be willing to raise yields at the auction next week, spurring local pension funds to instead take positions in the secondary market.

"We have seen some buying interest at the secondary market in spite of the auction of JP Morgan to remove the country's bond from its index," another trader said.

U.S. investment bank JP Morgan said on Tuesday it would remove Nigeria from its Government Bond Index (GBI-EM) by the end of October, after warning the government that currency controls were making transactions too complicated.

The initial reaction to the JP Morgan move led to an increase in yields across the board on Nigerian local debt, but later moderated after regulators introduced a new spread to stem volatility.

Yields on local debt crossed the 17 percent line on Wednesday on initial reaction to the JP Morgan auction, but moderated to 16.13 percent on Friday for benchmark 2024 paper from 16.02 percent last week.

Yield on 2022 paper traded at 16.13 percent compared with 16.08 percent last week, while the longest tenor paper 2034 traded at 16.11 percent against 15.94 percent last week.

($1 = 199.0000 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Mark Heinrich)