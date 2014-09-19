(Adds Nigeria debt)
NAIROBI, Sept 19 The yields on Kenyan treasury
bills and a 10-year bond are expected to inch higher, while
Nigerian bond yields are expected to fall after the central bank
held its key lending rate.
KENYA
The yields on Kenyan treasury bills and a 10-year bond are
expected to rise slightly, with the bond expected to see strong
interest because it offers an attractive yield in a money market
that is awash with cash.
The Central Bank of Kenya will auction 91-day,
182-day and 364-day paper worth a total 12
billion shillings ($135.44 million) at next week's auctions.
The bank will also auction a 10-year Treasury bond
worth up to 15 billion shillings.
The weighted average yield on the 91-day Treasury bill rose
to 8.637 percent at this week's auction from 8.219 percent last
week. The yield on the 182-day paper increased to 8.604 percent
from 8.550 percent, while that on the 364-day day bills rose to
10.276 percent from 10.163 percent.
Traders said they expect a moderate rise in the rates,
especially given that about 15 billion shillings' worth of bonds
were maturing this month.
The market is awash with the local currency due to renewed
government spending and maturing bonds, traders said.
"Treasury bill rates will inch up marginally on the back of
the amount of maturities that the market is experiencing this
month," a senior trader at one commercial bank said.
However, the trader said the yields would be capped because
the central bank was likely to reject overly high bids.
Traders said they also expect the yield on the 10-year bond
to rise. At the last sale of 10-year paper in January, its
weighted average yield slipped to 12.180 percent from 12.371
percent previously.
"The yield for the Treasury bond might go up slightly.
Talking to guys in the market, I think most of them are going to
bid at high levels, especially on the 10-year," a trader at
another commercial bank said.
NIGERIA
Yields are seen falling next week after the central bank
retained its benchmark rate on Friday. Traders said the bond
market was attractive for buyers with the benchmark rate held at
12 percent.
"Yields should start coming down next week in the aftermath
of the rate decision and the expected increase in the liquidity
level," one trader said.
Nigerian bond yields have risen by around 10 basis point on
average this week following profit taking by both offshore and
local pension funds following a fall in the price of oil, and
concerns on the naira.
The local currency has dropped by around 3 percent in the
year to date, weakening to its lowest level in more than three
months on Thursday due to demand pressure and dollar squeeze.
At the bond auction on Wednesday, yields rose marginally on
the 3-year to 11.49 percent from 11.12 percent at the previous
auction. The 10-year tenor paper fetched 12.23 percent compared
with 12.22 percent in August.
"The market was a seller market this week, mostly by
offshore investors taking profit and playing safe because of the
falling naira value," one dealer said.
(1 US dollar = 88.6000 Kenyan shilling)
