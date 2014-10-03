NAIROBI Oct 3 Yields on Kenya's Treasury bills are expected to hold steady at next week's sale, with the central bank seen avoiding too quick a slide in interest rates in the face of relatively strong demand.

The central bank will auction 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 12 billion shillings ($134.60 million).

At this week's sale, the weighted average yield on the 91-day Treasury bills fell to 8.630 percent from 8.653 percent last week, while that on the 182-day paper inched up to 8.742 percent from 8.741 percent.

The yield on the 364-day bills rose to 10.380 percent from 10.357 percent.

Alex Muiruri, fixed income analyst at African Alliance, said the sentiment was positive on Treasury bills. He forecast stable rates on the 91-day and the 182-day and a drop on the 364-day.

"So we think there is demand, and they will basically maintain the rates," he said.

"I think central bank themselves don't want the rate coming down too quickly. I think they want to maintain a stable rates regime. So it's like the market and the central bank are in sync."

(1 US dollar = 89.1500 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)