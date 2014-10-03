(Adds Nigeria bond)

NAIROBI Oct 3 The yields on Kenyan Treasuries are expected to be steady at auction next week while prices of Nigerian Treasury bonds are yields are expected to rise.

KENYA

Yields on Kenya's Treasury bills are expected to hold steady at next week's sale, with the central bank likely to avoid too quick a decline in interest rates in the face of relatively strong demand.

The central bank will auction 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 12 billion shillings ($134.60 million).

At this week's sale, the weighted average yield on the 91-day Treasury bills fell to 8.630 percent from 8.653 percent last week. That on the 182-day paper inched up to 8.742 percent from 8.741 percent.

The yield on the 364-day bills rose to 10.380 percent from 10.357 percent.

Alex Muiruri, fixed income analyst at African Alliance, said the sentiment was positive on Treasury bills. He forecast stable rates on the 91-day and the 182-day and a drop on the 364-day.

"So we think there is demand, and they will basically maintain the rates," he said.

"I think central bank themselves don't want the rate coming down too quickly. I think they want to maintain a stable rates regime. So it's like the market and the central bank are in sync."

NIGERIA

Yields on Nigerian bonds climbed this week by around 20 basis points across the board, caused by selling pressure from some offshore and local pensions. That trend is expected to continue next week.

Traders said some investors were selling off their bond positions over concerns that the central bank could hike the benchmark interest rate to support the falling naira currency.

The naira has been slipping for the past three weeks, weakened by declines in global oil prices and low inflows of hard currency into Nigeria's debt and equity markets.

"The impact of the falling naira is weighing on the bond market... some investors believe the central bank could hike interest rates to stem the rapid depreciation of the local currency," one dealer said.

Yields on the most active tenor 2022 rose to 12.65 percent, higher than 12.28 percent last Friday.

The 2024 bond closed at 12.56 percent, up from 12.39 percent, while the 2034 bond closed at 12.43 percent compared with 12.29 percent.

Nigeria's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 12 percent at its last meeting on Sept. 19 on concerns over increased liquidity and rising inflation in Africa's biggest economy. However, its governor said that given high levels of bank liquidity, interest rates should be going up, but the bank had to weigh the impact on businesses of higher rates.

(1 US dollar = 164.2200 Nigerian naira)

(1 US dollar = 89.1500 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia, Larry King)