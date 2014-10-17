NAIROBI Oct 17 Kenya's 12-year infrastructure bond set for auction next week is expected to receive very strong demand driven by foreign investors attracted by the tax break the bond offers as an incentive.

The central bank is scheduled to sell the local currency bond on Oct. 22 to raise 15 billion shillings ($169 million) to fund selected infrastructure projects.

Unlike ordinary Treasury bonds, infrastructure bonds are exempted from withholding tax, an incentive aimed at encouraging investors.

"We expect big, big demand because of the tax advantage," said John Njenga, a fixed-income trader at Commercial Bank of Africa, adding the subscription rate could be 250 percent.

The impact of the expected heavy demand has already been felt in the foreign exchange market where the Kenyan shilling has strengthened due to dollar inflows from offshore investors seeking to buy the bond.

Njenga said he expected the yield on the bond to be 11.25-11.75 percent, down from 12.34 percent when the government last issued an infrastructure bond in September last year.

The central bank will also sell Treasury bills of all tenures worth 12 billion shillings in two separate auctions next week. (1 US dollar = 88.9000 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Susan Fenton)