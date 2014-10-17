(Adds Nigeria debt outlook)
NAIROBI Oct 17 A 12-year Kenyan infrastructure
bond set for auction next week is expected to see strong demand,
driven by foreign investors attracted by the tax break the bond
offers as an incentive.
The central bank is scheduled to sell the local-currency
bond on Oct. 22 to raise 15 billion shillings
($169 million) to fund selected infrastructure projects.
Unlike ordinary Treasury bonds, infrastructure bonds are
exempted from withholding tax, an incentive aimed at encouraging
investors.
"We expect big, big demand because of the tax advantage,"
said John Njenga, a fixed-income trader at Commercial Bank of
Africa, adding the subscription rate could be 250 percent.
The impact of the expected demand has already been felt in
the foreign exchange market, where the Kenyan shilling
has strengthened as dollars flow in from offshore investors
seeking to buy the bond.
Njenga said he expected the yield on the bond to be
11.25-11.75 percent, down from 12.34 percent when the government
last issued an infrastructure bond, in September last year.
The central bank will also sell Treasury bills of all
tenures worth 12 billion shillings in two separate auctions next
week.
NIGERIA
Nigerian bond yields are expected to rise next week as
concern about falling global oil prices and a weakening currency
persists.
Offshore investors have been cutting back on their local
debt holdings since last month, putting the local currency under
pressure and sending bond yields higher.
Traders said yields has gone up by around 30 basis points
since last week as more investors dumped the local debt and
repatriated their funds back to their home countries.
At the primary auction this week, the debt management office
(DMO) sold about 83.94 billion naira($509.62 million) in bonds
of maturities between 3 and 20 years. It offered higher yields
to attract foreign investors unnerved by falling oil prices and
a weakening naira.
"With the prevailing market sentiment, yields will continue
to rise in the near term. More investors are cautious at this
point because of the falling oil price, which has implications
on the local economy," said one dealer.
Yield on the benchmark 2024 bond rose to 12.81 percent on
Friday, compared with 12.59 percent last week, while 2022 paper
was trading around 12.88 percent against 12.60 percent last
Friday.
The local currency has fallen more than 3.65 percent
year-to-date as pressure on the naira persisted.
