NAIROBI Feb 6 A reduction in Kenya's weekly domestic borrowing target could put downward pressure on Treasury bill yields next week.

Improving liquidity in the money markets could lead to higher subscription rates from investors, piling further pressure on the treasuries, fixed income dealers said on Friday.

"This will push the yields down," said John Njenga, a trader at Commercial Bank of Africa.

The central bank said it would slash the amount of debt it plans to raise through Treasury bills next week by a third to 8 billion shillings ($87.59 million).

This is in line with an overall plan by the government to cut borrowing for this fiscal year which end in June by about a quarter.

The weighted average interest rate for banks on the overnight market fell for the third straight day on Thursday, showing the easing of liquidity conditions.

The rate had risen for 12 straight days but started dropping on Tuesday.

During this week's debt auction, the yield on the 91-day Treasury bill edged up to 8.582 percent.

Yields on the six-month and one-year Treasury bills also inched up to 10.362 percent and 10.987 percent respectively.

($1 = 91.3300 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)