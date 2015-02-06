(Adds Nigerian bonds)
LAGOS/NAIROBI Feb 6 Nigerian bond yields could
rise next week spurred by election spending, while yields on
Kenyan Treasuries are likely to fall on the government's lower
appetite for domestic debt.
NIGERIA
Africa's biggest economy hold presidential elections on Feb.
14 and spending by politicians to woo electorates could spill
over into the fixed market.
"The expectation is that yields should be on the upward
trend as we move toward election. We are expecting to see an
increase in liquidity levels and some of it coming into the bond
market," one dealer said.
Traders said secondary market trading remained subdued
because of uncertainty around the election, while the initial
buying of the 2024 tenor debt note by some lenders has declined.
Nigeria plans to raise 90 billion naira ($465.72 million)
in sovereign bonds with maturities ranging between five and 20
years at its next regular auction on Feb. 11.
The 5-year debt note is a fresh issue, while the 10-year and
20-year bonds are re-openings of previously issued paper.
Traders said interest in the new issue could rise, while
returns on the paper is expected to set the benchmark for the
pricing of other bond tenors at the secondary market.
Yields on the 2016 debt note fell to 14.99 percent from
15.03 percent last week. The 2022 paper was trading at 15.21
percent against 15.20 percent, while the 2024 bond was trading
around 15.21 percent against 15.06 percent last week.
KENYA
A reduction in Kenya's weekly domestic borrowing target and
improving liquidity in the money markets could lead to higher
subscription rates from investors, putting downward pressure on
Treasury bill yields next week.
"This will push the yields down," said John Njenga, a trader
at Commercial Bank of Africa.
The central bank has reduced the amount of debt it plans to
raise through Treasury bills next week by a third to 8 billion
shillings ($87.59 million). The government plans to cut
borrowing this fiscal year by about a quarter.
The weighted average interest rate for banks on the
overnight market fell for the third straight day on Thursday,
showing the easing of liquidity conditions.
During this week's debt auction, the yield on the 91-day
Treasury bill edged up to 8.582 percent.
Yields on the six-month and one-year Treasury
bills also inched up to 10.362 percent and 10.987
percent respectively.
($1 = 193.2500 naira)
($1 = 91.3300 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa in Lagos and Duncan Miriri in
Nairobi; Editing by James Macharia)