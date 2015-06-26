NAIROBI, June 26 Yields on Kenyan Treasury bills are expected to rise at next week's sale to match shorter term rates, while Nigerian bond yields are likely to inch lower on an increase in demand mainly from pension funds.

KENYA

Pressure from rising overnight lending rates and shorter dated central bank repurchase agreements and term auction deposits could push Treasury bill yields higher, traders said.

The central bank will auction 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 8 billion shillings ($81 million) in two separate auctions.

Overnight interbank lending rates have risen to 12.1049 percent on Thursday from 11.2932 percent a week earlier.

The traders said the central bank's 14-day and 28-day term auction deposits, whose rates are capped at 12.5 percent, are also adding to the bias for yields to rise.

"We expect the rates to go up and hit those levels," John Njenga, a trader at Commercial Bank of Africa, said.

At this week's sale, the weighted average yield on the 91-day Treasury bill dipped to 8.274 percent from 8.317 percent last week, while that on the 364-day eased to 11.071 percent from 11.139 percent.

The yield on the 182-day Treasury bill also fell to 10.554 percent from 10.641 percent previously.

"As a bank, why should I place with CBK at those rates of 11 percent?" Njenga said, referring to Treasury bill yields. "So there is an expectation that the yields will go up."

NIGERIA

Nigeria's bond yields are expected to witness increased buying, especially by local pension funds, that could lead to a drop in yields by around 20 basis points, traders said.

Yields rose across maturities this week on a sell-off by some offshore investors on concerns on new foreign exchange restrictions by the central bank aimed at conserving its dwindling foreign exchange reserves, traders said.

Traders said the new measures had spurred a sell-off by some offshore investors on concerns they could hinder capital repatriation. The rules curb access to forex to fund purchase of foreign shares and bonds, among others.

"We expect to see a moderate fall in yields across all tenor next week due to increase liquidity from budget allocation and remittance to pension funds by the government," one dealer said.

The yield on the benchmark debt maturing in 2024 rose to 14.28 percent on Friday from 13.82 percent a week ago.

The 2022 paper yield climbed to 14.48 percent from 13.93 percent, while the 2016 debt advanced to 14.39 percent against 13.83 percent last week.

($1 = 98.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa in Nairobi and Oludare Mayowa in Lagos; Editing by James Macharia)