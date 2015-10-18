JOHANNESBURG Oct 18 Debt issuance in
sub-Saharan Africa fell by nearly a third to $10.3 billion in
the first nine months of the year, data from Thomson Reuters
showed on Sunday, as sinking currencies and faltering economies
forced borrowers to take a breather.
Taking advantage of historically low yields and strong
investor appetite, Africans have borrowed heavily in
international markets in recent years with debt sales reaching
record highs in 2014.
But with the prospect of a hike in U.S. interest rates,
slowing economies at home and a gloomy outlook for commodity
prices, African states and companies have been more reluctant to
tap capital markets this year.
South Africa, the continent's most advanced economy, was the
biggest issuing country, accounting for almost half of the
activity, followed by the Ivory Coast with 25 percent, Thomson
Reuters' quarterly investment banking analysis showed.
The value of merger and acquisitions (M&A) targeting
sub-Saharan African firms has risen 12 percent so far this year
to $23.4 billion, the data also showed.
African companies are attracting increasing investor
attention due to the spending power of the rising middle class
and expansion of the continent's natural resources sector.
Equity and equity-linked issuance dropped 16 percent from
the same time a year ago, to $5.4 billion. But investment
banking fees for sub-Saharan African investment banking services
inched up 4 percent to $306 million.
Rand Merchant Bank, an investment banking unit of South
Africa's FirstRand, earned the most investment banking
fees during the period with $38.7 million, or a 12.6 percent
share of the total fee pool.
