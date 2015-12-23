* Southern Africa facing successive seasons of poor crops
* Drought conditions exacerbated by strong El Nino pattern
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 23 Southern Africa faces food
shortages as drought, exacerbated by the El Nino weather
pattern, delays planting and stunts crops across the region, the
U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has said in an
alert.
"The presence of a strong El Nino episode in 2015/16 raises
serious concerns regarding the impact on food insecurity," the
FAO said in the alert, issued late on Tuesday.
Regional harvests last season were also badly affected by
drought conditions, raising the spectre of back-to-back
production declines of key cereal crops such as maize.
"In 2015 maize production, accounting for nearly
80 percent of the total cereal output, declined by
27 percent on account of adverse weather," the FAO said.
"The steep contraction has resulted in a tight supply
situation in the 2015/16 marketing year (generally May/April)
and raised import requirements for most countries."
Small-scale farmers in countries such as Malawi and Zambia
are especially vulnerable as their plots are almost entirely
dependent on the rain.
Maize prices in South Africa, the continent's top producer
of the staple crop, are near record highs in the face of rolling
heat waves and poor rains over key growing areas.
The December maize contract, which expired on
Wednesday, closed at 4,160 rand a tonne, almost double its
closing levels last year, according to Thomson Reuters' data. It
scaled a record high of 4,250 rand a tonne on Monday.
The South African Weather Service said last week that
temperatures would remain higher than normal and rainfall levels
would be below average into the autumn season in May because of
the El Nino, a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the
eastern and central Pacific that occurs every few years.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Greg Mahlich)