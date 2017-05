HARARE Feb 9 Zimbabwe will need to import 1.4 million tonnes of grain at a cost of nearly $720 million dollars after drought slashed harvests, leaving 3 million of people in need of food aid, vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Tuesday.

"I am therefore appealing to the private sector and the people of Zimbabwe, inclusive of those in the diaspora, to support this emergency relief programme," Mnangagwa told reporters and business people. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)