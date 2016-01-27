(Repeats Tuesday item)
* Worst Zimbabwe drought since 1992 wrecks crops, kills
livestock
* About 14 million people facing hunger in southern Africa
* Villagers sell cattle for $50 versus $400 in good times
By MacDonald Dzirutwe
MAFOMOTI, Zimbabwe, Jan 26 In the dusty village
of Mafomoti, southern Zimbabwe, farmers have already lost cattle
and crops in the severest drought to hit the nation in a quarter
of a century. But the worst may be yet to come.
Midway through the farming season, the fields around the
village are normally green at this time of the year but now they
lie barren. Local people, who should be looking forward to the
harvest in late March, are instead awaiting its failure and
wondering how to make do with meagre supplies of food aid.
"It will not take us far so we will have to eat sparingly,"
said Jesta Kugarira, 65. Apart from a few showers in
mid-January, it hasn't rained in Mafomoti since September and
her maize, millet and sorghum crops have been destroyed.
Kugarira, who has 12 children and grandchildren aged between
three and 24, said her family is surviving on one meal a day.
She has just six kg (13 pounds) of cereal, two kg of beans and
some vegetable oil that she has received from the United Nations
World Food Programme (WFP) to keep them fed for a month.
The drought is likely to damage harvests across southern
Africa and about 14 million people are at risk, the WFP says.
But whereas neighbouring South Africa is wealthy enough to
tackle the problem of food shortages, the impact is looking
particularly serious for Zimbabwe where 70 percent of the
population still survives on farming.
Zimbabwe's economy has been struggling for five years to
recover from a catastrophic recession that was marked by billion
percent hyperinflation and widespread food shortages. Strained
relations between President Robert Mugabe and aid donors such as
the European Union have complicated matters.
Agriculture is critical to Zimbabwe's economy, generating 30
percent of export earnings and contributing 19 percent to GDP.
But a report by the government and international aid agencies
last year said 16 percent of Zimbabwe's population - which
numbers 13 million - required food up to March 2016.
PRIZED POSSESSIONS
In drought stricken areas, emaciated cows root around the
bare earth trying to find something to eat. Some livestock are
too weak to stand while birds flock around the carcass of a dead
donkey.
Around Mafomoti, 500 km (300 miles) south of the capital
Harare, 375 families have received aid which is expected to feed
a total of 2,784 people.
Villagers said they were being forced to sell their
surviving cattle, prized possessions in rural Zimbabwe which
families usually keep to fund future family expenses such as
educating the next generation.
"Livestock was our bank because people expected to sell and
raise money for school fees, but they are all dying and there
are no pastures. If you look around you, it's just barren," said
Luxon Mabvongwe, a 50-year-old father of 11.
Whereas food prices usually rise in times of drought, the
opposite is true of livestock in Zimbabwe at the moment. With
animal feed so scare, farmers are selling cows for as little as
$50 compared with at least $400 they would get in better times.
Harare plans to import up to 700,000 tonnes of maize and has
secured a $200 million loan to import grain.
The EU has urged Mugabe's government to declare a food
emergency, allowing international donors to raise money quickly
to provide more food aid. Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has
said only that Harare is already providing food imports but is
open to assistance.
Relations between Brussels and Harare remain fraught. The
EU, which imposed sanctions in 2002 over electoral fraud and
human rights abuses, has renewed measures including a travel ban
and asset freeze on Mugabe and his wife until next month.
Some villagers in Mafomoti are considering trekking the 100
km to the South African border to look for food. However, the
continent's top maize producer is suffering from the same
drought and could reap its smallest maize crop in a decade this
year, a Reuters poll showed.
Josphat Ngwenya, the local chief, said the long-term
consequences of the drought went well beyond food shortages.
"Most households will collapse and many children will fail to go
to school," said Ngwenya.
