HARARE, March 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Lovemore
Kuwana cheerily lifts the lid of a container full of fresh
maggots in his backyard, which he will feed to the poultry he
keeps once the worms are dried.
Amid Zimbabwe's worst drought in 25 years, which has killed
more than 19,000 cattle in the last few months and left 2.8
million people facing hunger, some farmers are looking to new
food sources to keep their animals, birds and fish alive.
As prices for maize and soy-based feed soar due to
shortages, Kuwana is producing maggots - small, white crawling
worms that feed on waste - to provide protein for his breeding
flock of 120 free-range chickens and 1,000 quail.
"I have struggled to find nutritious feed for quite some
time now," said the 40-year-old entrepreneur, unfazed by the
stink of decomposing waste filling the air and the flies
swarming around.
In search of a solution, he began experimenting with maggots
last September. "The results have been exceptional," he said.
This business is not for the faint-hearted. For Kuwana, it
involves stuffing pungent bird faeces into an old, open 20-litre
plastic container, allowing flies to lay their eggs there.
Ideally, the maggot-breeding equipment consists of two
containers stacked on top of each other, with holes drilled in
their lids and the base of the top one.
As the eggs start to hatch, the emerging larvae - the
maggots - feed on the waste before crawling out to pupate in the
bottom container where they are harvested and dried for feed.
The entire process takes less than a week, experts say.
"The birds can't resist the worms," Kuwana said, drilling
through quail droppings to release an avalanche of maggots and
tiny "fresh flies." "My birds now look healthier than before."
Each container can house thousands of maggots, he says. But
he is unsure of the number he harvests each month and the
savings achieved.
"VALUE FROM NOTHING"
Maggots consist of 65 percent protein and 25 percent fat,
compared with 35 percent protein in soy-based feed, according to
Victor Marufu of the Zimbabwe Organic and Natural Food
Association.
The independent organisation trains small farmers in maggot
production.
"The value produced from nothing competes with supply chains
that are under heavy sustainability stress," Marufu said.
One kilo of fly eggs turns into around 190 kg of dried
larvae in just three days, he added.
For some, maggot production may be the stuff of nightmares,
but others are hailing it as a dream come true for controlling
waste and climate-changing emissions. They say it could be
rolled out across Zimbabwe.
"Maggots can be farmed at wastewater treatment plants where
primary sludge attracts a lot of house flies," said Happymore
Mbiza, an urban water systems specialist with the Chinhoyi
University of Technology.
A reduction in biodegradable waste feeding microbes at water
treatment plants and landfill sites cuts production of methane
gas and sulphur oxides, he noted.
CLIMATE-FRIENDLY
The industrial process of producing maggot-based stock feed
- using a series of tanks in a purpose-built structure -
generates five times less greenhouse gas emissions than soy or
maize stock feed, according to Chinhoyi University research.
For every tonne of stock feed made from maggots, around 2
tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent is emitted, compared with
around 10 tonnes for soy-based feed.
Experts say maggot production could help cut Zimbabwe's
annual emissions of 417 gigatonnes of methane, a potent
greenhouse gas. In 2000, the waste sector accounted for 16
percent of national methane emissions, government data shows.
Zim Earthworm Farms, a farming technology enterprise, is now
looking to go commercial with maggot production after a year of
trials.
"We have been producing a sizeable amount of maggots that
are killed in the biogas digester, dried and then mixed with the
maize-based feed we produce," chief executive Ephraim Whingwiri
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The mixed feed, which can also be fed to pigs and fish,
sustains about 300 chickens at Zim Earthworm Farms, but now
Whingwiri is eyeing expansion.
His team has worked out that having a constant supply of
fresh waste is key to maintaining a high population of flies -
just one factor that will support their new business drive.
"The work tends to put many people off," said Whingwiri.
"But the worm itself doesn't smell bad at all."
