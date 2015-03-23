DAKAR, Mar 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The slow
international response to the West Africa Ebola outbreak created
an avoidable tragedy that cost thousands of lives, a leading
medical charity said on the one year anniversary of the first
confirmed case.
The world's worst Ebola epidemic has killed over 10,200
people in the three most affected countries of Guinea, Liberia
and Sierra Leone since March 2014 when it was first confirmed in
the forest region of Guinea.
Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), which first raised the alarm
over Ebola, said in a report that everyone from national
governments to the World Health Organization (WHO) had created
bottlenecks that prevented the epidemic being quickly snuffed
out.
"The Ebola outbreak has often been described as a perfect
storm: a cross-border epidemic in countries with weak public
health systems that had never seen Ebola before," Christopher
Stokes, MSF's general director, said in the report.
"Yet this is too convenient an explanation. For the Ebola
outbreak to spiral this far out of control required many
institutions to fail. And they did, with tragic and avoidable
consequences."
In a scathing report titled "Pushed to the limit and
beyond", MSF said its warnings in June that the epidemic was out
of control and that it could not respond on its own were
dismissed as alarmist.
Guinea and Sierra Leone downplayed the epidemic and accused
MSF of spreading fear and panic. In June, the Sierra Leone
government told the WHO to report only lab-confirmed deaths --
falsely reducing the death toll, the report said.
Kenema hospital in the southeast, where some of the first
cases were reported in Sierra Leone, also withheld crucial
epidemiological data preventing MSF from identifying affected
villages and responding, the report said.
"The Ministry of Health and the partners of Kenema hospital
refused to share data or lists of contacts with us, so we were
working in the dark while cases kept coming in," MSF's emergency
coordinator in Sierra Leone, Anja Wolz, said in the report.
Liberia was transparent and asked for help almost on a daily
basis. MSF, which reported this to the WHO in June, said the
outbreak could have been halted if immediate action was taken,
but these warnings were again ignored.
"INDESCRIBABLE HORROR"
When MSF first declared there was an unprecedented Ebola
outbreak at the end of March, the WHO rejected the assessment.
It finally declared a public health emergency on Aug. 8,
prompting a belated international response.
MSF branded the response a "global coalition for inaction"
and said by the end of August, it had to turn away patients in
Liberia leaving many to die in their homes or on the streets.
"We had to make horrendous decisions about who we could let
into the centre," said MSF coordinator Rosa Crestani, who worked
at the organisation's Ebola centre in Monrovia, which could only
be opened for 30 minutes a day because of the demand for beds.
"We could only offer very basic palliative care and there
were so many patients and so few staff that the staff had on
average only one minute per patient. It was an indescribable
horror."
The number of Ebola cases dropped dramatically over the new
year in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea. The presidents of all
three countries announced a target to reach zero Ebola by
mid-April.
However, Guinea recently reported a doubling of cases in a
month, Sierra Leone has a whole neighbourhood under quarantine
and Liberia announced on Friday its first new case 16 days after
its last Ebola patient was released.
The Ebola outbreak is not over until there are zero cases in
the region for 42 days.
(Reporting by Misha Hussain, Editing by Emma Batha)