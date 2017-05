LAGOS, April 15 Pan-African lender Ecobank said on Friday it expects flat loan growth and revenues this year.

The commercial bank said it has adopted a cautious strategy to lending and expects to gradually reduce the foreign currency portion of its loan book.

It expects flat revenues for 2016, compared with a decline of 8 percent where it earned $2.1 billion for 2015. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alexander Smith)