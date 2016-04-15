(Adds detail)
LAGOS, April 15 Pan-African lender Ecobank said
on Friday it expects flat loan growth and revenue this year.
The commercial bank has adopted a cautious strategy to
lending and expects to gradually reduce the foreign currency
portion of its loan book, Chief Executive Ade Ayeyemi told an
analyst call.
Loans declined by 9 percent last year.
Ecobank expects flat revenue this year, compared with a
decline of 8 percent to $2.1 billion in 2015. First-quarter
revenue dropped 6 percent to $502 million.
Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy, is reeling from a fall in
the price of crude oil, it main export, which has battered its
currency, government revenue and weakened the economy. Inflation
rose to its highest in nearly four years to 12.8 percent in
March.
The bank said that adverse currency movements and regulatory
requirements hit margins, while slower economic growth hurt
revenue generation.
Ecobank said that Nigeria, which makes up 40 percent of its
business, accounted for more than half of its non-performing
loans in the first quarter.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Goodman)