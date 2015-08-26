(Repeats story from Tuesday)
* AGOA offers Africa duty-free access to U.S. markets
* Africa remains far too reliant on resource
* Kenya, Ethiopia building manufacturing sectors
* Commodity boom squandered in oil-rich Angola
By Ed Stoddard and Daniel Flynn
JOHANNESBURG/DAKAR, Aug 25 A fresh U.S. trade
pact could provide relief to African economies buffeted by the
commodities slump but a failure to reform during the boom years
has left many countries unable to profit from tariff-free access
to the world's largest market.
In an effort to boost trade under the African Growth and
Opportunity Act (AGOA), renewed by Congress for a decade in
June, representatives from 39 African countries will hold talks
with U.S. officials in oil-rich Gabon this week.
Under the deal, first signed in 2000, African exports to the
United States rose to $26.8 billion by 2013, but more than
four-fifths of that was oil.
With U.S. demand for petroleum imports falling due to its
shale revolution and commodities prices across the board hit by
China's slowdown, the blow to African economies has highlighted
their failure to industrialize.
The World Bank forecasts GDP growth in sub-Saharan will slow
this year to 4.2 percent, down from an average of 6.4 percent
during 2002 to 2008.
Despite a decade of rapid growth, sub-Saharan Africa's
manufacturing sector remained weak. While exports from the
region more than quadrupled to $457 billion in the decade to
2011, manufactured goods made up just $58 billion of that.
U.S. officials say that, even with tariff-free access, a
range of problems are holding back African exports, from poor
transport links to costly electricity, lack of bank credit,
corruption and labyrinthine bureaucracy.
"When you look at a container of coffee or textiles coming
out of Africa, it is substantially more expensive and less
competitive than the same container coming out of parts of Latin
America," said U.S. trade representative Michael Froman.
"One of the lessons of the first 15 years of AGOA is that
tariff preferences, while important, are still not enough."
Those countries which aim to benefit from AGOA, such as
Ethiopia and Kenya, are not dependent on oil or mining, giving
them an incentive to diversify into areas such as footwear and
textiles exports.
Ethiopia is positioning itself to become a manufacturing
hub, driven in part by investments from China and India as
labour costs in their own backyards rise.
By contrast, big resource producers from bauxite miner
Guinea to oil-exporter Nigeria failed to channel vast capital
flows into diversification. In many cases, currencies inflated
by these flows made other exports less competitive -- the
so-called "Dutch Disease".
"Every major economy in Africa that did well out of the
extractive industries over the past decade has failed to
industrialize," said Ricardo Soares de Oliveira, who teaches
African politics at Oxford University.
A TALE OF TWO SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONES
Africa's No. 2 crude producer Angola is a classic example of
a "petro state" with no political will to diversify as elites
profited from a deluge of oil revenues. A 2011 IMF report found
$32 billion in government revenue could not be accounted for
between 2007 and 2010.
Soares de Oliveira said that, while Angolan authorities paid
lip service to diversification and set up a Special Economic
Zone outside Luanda, the initiative was held back by a chronic
lack of electricity, graft, and reliance on expensive foreign
inputs.
"While it generated billions in contracts for insiders and
their foreign partners, no meaningful industrialization
occurred," he said.
By contrast, Kenya's plans to use Special Economic Zones to
industrialize appear to be more successful as it focuses on
cutting taxes and regulatory hurdles, according to Thalma
Corbett, head of research at NKC African Economics.
According to NKC data, manufactured goods already accounted
for around 20 percent of Kenyan exports in 2014.
Corbett said Kenya's government was targeting labour
-intensive, low-technology industries such as textiles and
leather to take advantage of AGOA.
U.S. data shows that textiles and apparel sales from Kenya
and Lesotho have already jumped under the scheme from $359
million in 2001 to $991 million in 2014.
Froman said that Kenya and its partners in the East African
Community were pushing ahead with reforms to make exports more
competitive, including simplifying and computerizing customs
requirements in the five-nation bloc.
TOO RELIANT ON RESOURCES
Washington hopes that the 10-year renewal of AGOA, rather
than the usual three, will give investors the clarity needed to
make long-term investment decisions such as building factories.
Froman expressed hope that cotton-exporting nations like Mali
and Burkina Faso could become textile exporters.
The reduction in commodities exports and souring sentiment
has led to sharp falls in most African currencies this year,
with even South Africa's rand hitting a record low of
14/dlr on Tuesday.
Although it is the most industrialized economy on the
continent, even in South Africa commodities accounted for about
57 percent of its exports last year.
Yet South Africa is one of AGOA's success stories with
automotive exports booming from $289 million in 2001 to $1.4
billion in 2014, and could benefit further from the exchange
rate.
Other, less developed economies may struggle to do so. At a
trade fair to promote the AGOA pact, the secretary general of
the Gabonese employers confederation bemoaned the country's lack
of goods manufactured to U.S. standards.
"To be able to talk of trade, you need to produce," said
Roland Desire Aba'h. "I do not know of a single product
presented at this exhibition which can compete in trade
relations between the Gabon and the USA."
(Additional reporting by Daniel Flynn in Dakar; Editing by
Giles Elgood)