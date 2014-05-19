* Sub-Saharan Africa to expand by 5.8 pct in 2014

* AfDB urges strong commitment to tackle crises

* Financial inflows to exceed $200 billion (Adds AfDB president's comments, details)

By Duncan Miriri

KIGALI, May 19 Growth in African economies is set to accelerate to 4.8 percent on average this year while financial flows into the continent will top $200 billion, or quadruple levels seen in 2000, the African Development Bank said on Monday.

At the start of its annual meeting in the Rwandan capital Kigali, the bank had a positive message on the continent's economic growth outlook, but it tempered it with warnings on insecurity in parts of the continent and the need to ensure jobs were being created to stave off the risk of social discontent.

"Africa's medium-term growth prospects have improved on the back of broader political and social stability at home and recovering economic conditions abroad," the bank (AfDB) said in its annual African Economic Outlook report.

It forecast economic growth across the continent would reach 5.7 percent on average in 2015, putting its trajectory back on the path it was before the global financial crisis of 2009.

That would compare with 3.9 percent last year but next year's projection is dependent on Libya resuming oil output and the global economy strengthening.

The forecast also rests on the assumption that African nations hit by conflicts will see an improvement in political and social stability but AfDB's bosses said the continent's growth story was firmly entrenched.

"Some countries are already seeing investment rates of the Chinese type, countries like Ethiopia, now getting close to double-digit growth," Donald Kaberuka, AfDB's president, told Reuters after unveiling the report.

Sub-Saharan economies will outperform upper-middle-income nations in North Africa and Southern Africa to average growth of 5.8 percent this year, the bank said.

CONFLICT THREAT

However, conflict is the biggest threat to growth in Africa, Mthuli Ncube, the AfDB's deputy head, said.

Fighting broke out in the Central African Republic and South Sudan last year, leading to the loss of lives and businesses and the displacement of many people.

Nigeria is also struggling with pockets of violence in parts of the northeast where the Boko Haram militants carry out frequent attacks.

Kaberuka called for a strong commitment from Africa and the international community to help address the crises.

"Each one of our countries has got elements of fragility," he said. "At a time when Africa is taking off, we need to work together to contain some of those crises, but on balance I'm optimistic."

AfDB said the manufacturing and services sectors would top the list for foreign investment into Africa this year.

Foreign investment, both direct and portfolio, had recovered to its pre-financial crisis level and it was projected at $80 billion this year, the bank said.

Angela Lusigi, the policy adviser for macroeconomics at the United Nations Development Programme said Africans were earning more and access to education and health was rising.

However, she said the quality of the continent's economic growth needed to be improved to safeguard Africa's human development rate, which measures things such as life expectancy and achievements in education.

"It (African human development) is too slow, it is uneven and it is vulnerable to shocks," Lusigi said.

Kaberuka called for transformation of African economies, through diversification into areas like manufacturing, to ensure more jobs were being created. (Editing by George Obulutsa and Alison Williams)