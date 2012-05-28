ARUSHA, Tanzania May 28 The African Development Bank said on Monday it forecast the continent's economy would grow 4.5 percent this year and 4.8 percent in 2013, but warned the festering euro zone crisis may hurt demand for African exports.

Africa's economy grew 3.4 percent in 2011, with North Africa's economic output expanding 0.5 percent and sub-Saharan Africa growing by more than 5 percent.

"The economic outlook for Africa remains optimistic. Natural resource-rich economies are expected to do better than more mature emerging economies," AfDB said in its annual African Economic Outlook. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)