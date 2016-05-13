KIGALI May 13 South Africa's economy is flat on
its back and growth is below what is needed to create jobs in
Africa's most industrialised country, South African Reserve
Bank's Deputy Governor Daniel Mminele said said on Friday.
South Africa's economy is seen growing less than 1 percent
this year after expanding 1.3 percent in 2015, hobbled by power
cuts last year, low commodity prices, drought and political
ructions that have unnerved investors.
"It is flat on its back," Mminele told Reuters in an
interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on Africa
in the Rwandan capital Kigali, referring to the economy.
