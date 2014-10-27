By Aaron Maasho
| ADDIS ABABA
ADDIS ABABA Oct 27 Global development lenders,
including the World Bank, African Development Bank and European
Union, pledged more than $8 billion on Monday to boost economic
growth and reduce poverty in eight countries in the Horn of
Africa.
The region, which includes Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia,
Eritrea, Djibouti, Uganda, Sudan and South Sudan, includes some
of the world's fastest-growing economies - with vast, untapped
natural resources - but it has also been beset by extreme
poverty and conflict.
The funds will help to support infrastructure development,
including regional oil and gas pipelines, programmes to improve
health and access to energy and the expansion of university
education and job training in the coming years.
"The countries of the Horn of Africa are making important
yet unheralded progress in economic growth and political
stability," United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said in
a statement announcing the commitments.
"Now is a crucial moment to support those efforts, end the
cycles of conflict and poverty, and move from fragility to
sustainability," said Ban, who is leading a trip to the region
that also includes World Bank Group president Jim Yong Kim.
The World Bank's pledge of $1.8 billion includes $600
million from its private-sector arm that will go toward regional
pipeline and road projects linking Uganda, Kenya and South
Sudan, among other projects.
"There is greater opportunity now for the Horn of Africa to
break free from its cycles of drought, food insecurity, water
insecurity and conflict by building up regional security,
generating a peace dividend, especially among young women and
men, and spurring more cross-border cooperation," Kim said.
The Islamic Development Bank, meanwhile, pledged $1 billion
for infrastructure development, food security and other areas in
Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan and Uganda.
Sudan and South Sudan are currently the region's only oil
producers, though nearly every state in east Africa has made
large oil and gas discoveries. Oil production is due to begin
soon in Kenya's Lake Turkana region and in Uganda.
But while the region's natural resource potential could be a
game-changer, there are also enormous challenges.
The Horn has among the highest concentrations of displaced
people in the world, with war and famine making 2.7 million
people refugees and 6 million people displaced within their own
countries, according to a World Bank summary of the region.
In addition, there are four main conflicts in the region,
including the separation of Sudan and South Sudan, the internal
conflict in South Sudan, conflict in Somalia and the dispute
between Ethiopia and Eritrea, the report said.
(Writing by Edith Honan; editing by David Stamp)