ABIDJAN, Sept 29 Economic growth in sub-Saharan
Africa is likely to slip to 1.6 percent this year, from 3
percent in 2015, due to continuing woes in the continent's
largest economies South Africa and Nigeria, a World Bank report
said on Thursday.
Growth will pick up slightly to 2.9 percent next year,
according to "Africa's Pulse", the Bank's twice-yearly analysis
of economic trends, which was unveiled in Ivory Coast's
commercial capital Abidjan. African economies are expected to
expand by 3.6 percent in 2018, it said.
(Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Tim Cocks)