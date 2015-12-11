NAIROBI Dec 11 The European Investment Bank
(EIB) has signed three credit lines worth 110 million euros
($121.00 million) to support private sector investments across
east Africa, the bank's vice president said on Friday.
The funds will support job creation and economic growth in
Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi by providing long-term local
and foreign currency loans and support investment across a range
of sectors, including agriculture.
"Investment by small companies and entrepreneurs is
essential for economic growth and to create jobs," EIB Vice
President Pim van Ballekom said in a statement.
The loans will be provided through three banks - the African
Banking Corporation, NIC Bank and CRDB Bank
.
($1 = 0.9091 euros)
