LAGOS, April 18 Ecobank, which operates in
nearly 40 African countries, said on Tuesday a recession in
Nigeria and a strong U.S. dollar led to a loss for 2016, sending
its shares 5 percent lower.
Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank's chief executive told Reuters he
expected the pan-African lender to be back in the black this
year, after it decided to absorb non-performing loans from its
Nigerian unit through a "bad bank" to enable it
compete.
Nigeria accounts for 40 percent of Ecobank's revenues and is
in its second year of recession, as lower oil prices caused
chronic dollar shortages that hurt businesses and households.
Ecobank, which has a mid-sized operation in Nigeria, is the
first lender listed on the Lagos bourse to report a 2016 loss.
Other banks have seen profits fall, such as rival Fidelity Bank
whose 2016 net income slid 21 percent.
Ecobank said it swung to a loss before tax of $131.3 million
in 2016, from a profit of $205.2 million a year earlier.
Its shares shed 5 percent, adding to a 20 percent fall this
year. The stock fell 39 percent last year.
Ecobank said its performance was also hit by charges as a
result of a rise in non-performing loans, which climbed to 9.6
percent of total loans in 2016 from 8.9 percent a year ago.
"Our group revenues remained resilient despite a tough year
of macroeconomic headwinds including a weaker economic
environment, particularly in Nigeria, and the strengthening of
our reporting currency - the U.S. dollar," Ecobank said.
Ecobank's losses prompted one its biggest investors, South
African lender Nedbank, to write down the value of its
20 percent stake by 1.1 billion rand.
Nedbank bought its stake for $500 million in 2014. After the
writedown, it is worth 2.9 billion rand ($217.49 million) on
Nedbank's books. It had been worth 7.8 billion rand in 2015.
Ecobank Transnational Inc., the bank holding company, has
been hit by its exposure to central and West African economies
that have struggled with weak commodity prices.
Ecobank said it planned to raise $400 million via a
convertible bond issue at 6.46 percent above Libor and had
received interest from existing investors for $300 million.
Nedbank said it was not participating.
Ecobank said $200 million of the cash raised would repay
funds used to set up a "bad bank" to resolve non-performing
loans. The rest would help restructure the holding company's
debt profile.
Ayeyemi said key investors, which include Qatar National
Bank, Nedbank, South Africa's PIC and World Bank's
IFC, were still supporting the business both with capital and
market access.
He said loans would no longer grow as quickly as they had in
the past and that the focus will be to enable client payments
and trade across the continent to boost revenue.
Around 70 percent of revenues was generated from Francophone
West Africa, Ayeyemi said, adding that he expected the bank's
business in Nigeria to pick up.
($1 = 13.3342 rand)
