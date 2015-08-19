LONDON Aug 19 Sub-Saharan African countries are
increasingly issuing hard-currency bonds with staggered rather
than one-off repayments, seeking to minimise the risk that
volatile commodity prices will play havoc with their finances.
Governments across the continent - from oil-producing
Nigeria to smaller, fast-growing economies such as Rwanda or
Ethiopia - have taken advantage of rock-bottom global borrowing
costs and investors' hunger for yield. Issuance of hard currency
debt has risen to more than $8 billion last year from $67
million in 2008, according to Thomson Reuters data.
With the U.S. Federal Reserve likely to hike interest rates
imminently, the cost of servicing the debt is bound to increase
while future borrowing is set to rise as low oil and commodity
prices squeeze government revenues.
With this in mind, more governments are opting to structure
external borrowing differently, by issuing amortising bonds,
which stagger repayments of the principal across several
instalments, rather than the traditional one-off payment at
maturity.
"It is very positive, it is an adult consideration, it makes
sense to be organising the maturity profile of an issue and not
be gung-ho," said Jean-Marc Mercier, global co-head of DCM,
capital financing, global banking and markets at HSBC.
Having to raise a large sum at a specific point in the
future leaves such borrowers particularly vulnerable to
unpredictable moves in geopolitics or commodity prices, said
Mercier.
But by staggering repayments, "you can have a very balanced
maturity profile. It works well for the frontier market, for the
BB/B territory," Mercier added, referring to such issuers'
sovereign credit rating.
Most sub-Saharan African countries outside South Africa are
classified as frontier markets, a sub-set of fast growing but
less developed and higher risk emerging economies, which
generally hold credit ratings in the "B" category.
Last year, six of them - Zambia, Kenya, Ivory Coast,
Senegal, Ghana and Ethiopia - tapped international markets,
raising more than $8 billion in seven issues, only one of which
had an amortising structure.
So far this year, Gabon, Ivory Coast and Zambia have come to
the market, with the latter two opting for staggered repayments.
Ivory Coast raised $1 billion in February at a yield of
6.625 percent with a 12-year average life issue to be redeemed
in three equal payments in 2026, 2027 and 2028.
It drew nearly $4 billion worth of orders, reflecting the
investor appeal of the structure, said banking association
president Souleymane Diarrassouba.
"When it's one payment, that can put pressure on public
finances," he said. "The repayment of the principal in several
instalments allows for stress-free management of the treasury."
MORE TO COME
In July, Zambia raised $1.25 billion at a yield of 9.375
percent with an 11-year average life issue and three equal
redemption payments in 2025, 2026 and 2027.
Zambia's Secretary to the Treasury, Fredson Yamba, said on
Wednesday policy makers had chosen an amortizing structure to
spread the burden of redemption payments with $3 billion worth
of hard currency bonds outstanding.
Ghana is on track to raise $1.5 billion in September, with
part of the issue having an amortising structure, Finance
Minister Seth Terkper said last week.
"The key goal is to ... minimise all of our risk if possible
through the years, because if you have a lot of bullets coming
together ... in the future then the markets will be uncertain
whether you will be able to meet all your responsibilities,"
Terkper said.
Investors who once preferred single-repayment "bullet bonds"
for their liquidity had also become more used to the structure,
said Peter Charles, head of EMEA fixed income syndicate at Citi.
In the past two or three years, bonds with an amortising
structure had become much more manageable and acceptable to
investors, he said.
"Some investors may determine that in a way it carries a bit
less risk, because ... you are not just relying on refinancing
conditions in the last year."
Even so, staggered repayments also mean more countries might
have to return to the market more often.
Looking at redemption profiles, Zambia is due to pay out
$750 million in 2022, $1 billion in 2024 and $417 million a year
from 2025-2027. Ivory Coast has to fork out between $108 million
to $900 million every year from 2018 until 2032.
"It is a more flexible way to deal with the refinancing and
redemption process, but the risk is that you are then in a
continuous cycle of financing redemptions," said Samir Gadio,
head of Africa strategy and FICC research at Standard Chartered,
adding redemptions of $417 million a year for a country like
Zambia in three straight years were "not insignificant".
"Some countries still have room to issue, but in some cases
further supply would worry the market," he added.
(Additional reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly in Abidjan and
Chris Mfula in Lusaka; Editing by Nigel Stephenson/Ruth
Pitchford)