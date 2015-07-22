By Karin Strohecker
| LONDON, July 22
LONDON, July 22 Sub-Saharan Africa's hard
currency borrowing bonanza shows no sign of slowing down from
last year's record, despite some concern that rising debt levels
in some countries could spell trouble in future.
Governments across the continent have rushed in recent years
to take advantage of rock-bottom global borrowing costs and
investors' hunger for yield, with issuance of hard currency debt
rising from $67 million in 2008 to more than $8 billion last
year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Successful issuers have ranged from big oil-rich Nigeria to
smaller, fast-growing countries such as Ethiopia and Rwanda that
were once defined by famine and civil war.
Now, with the Federal Reserve likely to hike interest rates
later in the year, the cost of servicing the debt will increase
and future borrowing become more expensive at a time when many
governments feel the squeeze from low oil and commodity prices.
Yet this is unlikely to deter countries from tapping
international capital markets, said Ravi Bhatia, director of
sovereign ratings at Standard & Poor's, who expects borrowing in
2015 to be broadly in line with last year's numbers.
"We are still seeing this boom in eurobond issuance...and
this trend is going to continue, despite tougher market
conditions and higher yields at issuance," said Bhatia.
"Because the oil price has fallen and the commodity prices
are subdued, they need a financing channel, and a lot of them
are going to look at the eurobond story."
In March, phosphate and peanut exporter Senegal announced it
planned to issue between $500 million and $1 billion. And faced
with a widening budget deficit due to weaker commodity prices,
oil producer Ghana said on Tuesday it would increase the size of
its eurobond from $1 billion to $1.5 billion.
Bhatia also expects Africa's top oil exporter Nigeria,
fellow petroleum producer Cameroon as well as coffee grower
Ethiopia to possibly come to market in the next six months.
And copper producer Zambia, which in June endorsed a
proposal to almost double the limit for external borrowing to
invest in infrastructure and support small and medium
enterprises - was on the last leg of a roadshow on Wednesday in
New York, also eyeing a return to markets.
The drop in commodities prices seems to have done little to
deter investors.
Cocoa producer Ivory Coast's $1 billion eurobond issued in
February was subscribed almost 4 times, Gabon's $500 million
sale in June even more than 5 times. Both yielded just under 7
percent .
Charles Kie, head of investment and corporate banking at
pan-African lender Ecobank, agrees that issuance is likely to
continue rising, warning that with commodity prices unlikely to
shoot through the roof in the near future issuers needed to show
fiscal discipline.
"It is an area of concern," said Kie. "If African countries
do not manage the sustainability of their indebtedness that
bubble will blow up."
Most countries in Sub-Saharan Africa feature a low
debt-to-GDP ratio compared to developed nations. But almost a
decade after the IMF and World Bank launched the Highly Indebted
Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative, which saw up to 30 low-income
sub-Saharan African countries getting their debt reduced, ratios
have crept back up.
A World Bank study published last August found 26 African
HIPC beneficiaries had seen nominal public debt fall on average
to 27 percent in 2006 in the wake of receiving debt relief from
an average of 104 percent beforehand.
Yet in Ghana, debt-to-GDP had risen back to 55 percent in
2013, while Zambia's ratio rose to 34 percent in 2014, according
to data from Oxford Economics.
"We have been flagging concerns over over-rising debt
stocks, over-sizeable fiscal deficits, over-current account
deficits, and the trajectory of (sovereign) ratings has been
downwards," said S&P's Bhatia.
"It is something that has to be watched."
Others, such as John Bates, senior vice president at asset
manager PineBridge Investments, are somewhat less concerned,
pointing to underlying macroeconomic dynamics.
"The fundamental reasons for Sub-Saharan African economies
to issue are still very much valid: the growth dynamic,
improvements in weather cycles and population, infrastructure
investment and long-term investments," said Bates, although he
acknowledged that some countries are becoming stretched.
Yet with no principal eurobond repayments due this year or
next, issuers do have a bit of breathing space.
The World Bank estimates economic growth across the region
to slow from 4.6 percent in 2014 to 4.2 percent this year.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker)