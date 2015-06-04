CAPE TOWN, June 4 Cairo-based African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) aims to tap international markets for a $500 million bond or Euro-syndication by December to fund infrastructure projects on the continent, its president said on Thursday.

"I think the last quarter of the year, certainly we are going to be on the market," Jean-Louis Ekra, president and chairman of the board of directors told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Africa in Cape Town.

The bank has almost already raised an initial tranche of $500 million, partly through equity, taken up by existing shareholders, pension funds and global investors, he said.

Shareholders at Afreximbank, which was founded by African governments and other investors in 1993 and focuses on trade finance, recently approved increasing its authorized capital to $5 billion from $750 million. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)