NAIROBI, May 18 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: MAURITIUS-Bank of Mauritius to offer 400 million rupees of 364-day Treasury bills at auction. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares tumbled on Friday and were set for their worst weekly showing since September, amid signs of growing instability among Spanish banks and political turmoil in Greece, with investors adding the latest weak U.S. data to the list of risk factors. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady above $107 per barrel on Friday, but prices were headed for a third straight weekly drop as a worsening euro zone crisis and weak U.S. economic data raised fears of a global slowdown that could dent oil demand. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES The Kenyan shilling is likely to come under pressure in the days ahead due to turmoil in the euro zone and corporate demand for dollars, while offshore investor participation in a Ugandan bond auction next week could help its shilling. AFRICA FIXED INCOME * Nigeria sold 70 billion naira ($440.31 million) worth of 5-year and 10-year bonds maturing in 2017 and 2022 at its regular auction on Wednesday, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Thursday. * The weighted average yield of Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills tumbled 131 basis points at auction this week to 10.075 percent on heavy demand, the central bank said on Thursday. * Ghana 1-month bill yield hits 14.896 percent. * The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 182-day Treasury bills dropped to 3.57 percent at auction from 3.63 percent at the previous sale on April 23, the central bank said on Thursday. * The yield on Malawian 3-month Treasury bills climbed to 14.8 percent from 9.8 percent a week ago, the central bank said on Tuesday. SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS * South Africa's rand held clear of its 2012 low on Thursday, supported by a higher gold price, while government bonds latched on to slightly better global sentiment to close firmer. * South African stocks slid nearly 1 percent on Thursday, as investment bank and asset manager Investec was hit after reporting a 26 percent drop in full-year earnings. NIGERIA MARKETS * Yields on Nigeria bonds and treasury bills rose across all maturities on Thursday after a pick up in inflation in Africa's second-biggest economy, dealers said, prompting investors to hold positions ahead of next week's rate decision. KENYA MARKETS * Kenyan shares rallied to a nine-month high on Thursday as they rose for the sixth straight session, buoyed by investors pouring back into equities largely on falling inflation, while the shilling eased against the dollar. * Kenya's top coffee prices fall for third week. * Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya posted a 41 percent rise in quarterly pretax profit, helped by higher revenue and a smaller provision for bad debt. GHANA MARKETS Foreign investors are likely to take up a significant chunk of next week's bond auction in Ghana despite turmoil in the euro zone and recent currency volatility, a senior central bank official said on Thursday.  MALI GOLD Mali's interim government has raised the combined sales tax on gold by 2 percentage points to 8 percent, a move aimed at bringing it in line with peers in the West Africa region, according to a government statement. SOMALIA OIL Horn Petroleum Corp has suspended drilling at its Shabeel well in Somalia's Puntland and said it will move the drilling rig away from the area before reaching the planned depth of 3800 meters. TANZANIA TELECOMS Tanzania's mobile phone subscribers rose 22 percent to 25.6 million last year, helped by lower tariffs, senior telecommunications officials said on Thursday. ZIMBABWE ECONOMY Zimbabwe may cut its economic growth projections for this year, while inflation forecasts could be higher than previously expected, Finance Minister Tendai Biti said on Thursday.