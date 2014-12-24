(African Markets) The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: GLOBAL MARKETS Japanese stocks rallied and the dollar stood tall on Wednesday thanks to surprisingly robust U.S. economic growth, helping investors head into the Christmas holidays in a more relaxed mood after the global markets turbulence of the past two weeks. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures fell toward $61 per barrel on Wednesday, giving up some of the previous session's gains, as the U.S. dollar held near its highest level in nearly nine years on strong data. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on TANZANIA ENERGY Tanzanian President Jakaya Kiwete's office suspended a senior energy ministry official on Tuesday, the third political casualty of a corruption scandal that has rocked the east African nation. BURUNDI BUDGET Aid-dependent Burundi aims to increase its budget by 6.4 percent in 2015, with more money set to go towards agriculture, energy and infrastructure projects.[ID:nL6N0U72F6 GHANA OIL Oil producer Ghana could struggle to pursue its plans to build schools, roads and hospitals if global oil prices fall further, President John Mahama has acknowledged in comments emailed to Reuters on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on