NAIROBI, Feb 11 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: * KENYA - Central Bank auctions 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills * GHANA - Ghana Statistical Service releases Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January * NAMIBIA - Release of Inflation data GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stock markets were subdued on Wednesday while major currencies barely budged as looming euro zone meetings to discuss the Greek debt crisis overshadowed a firmer finish on Wall Street. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady above $56 a barrel on Wednesday, and U.S. crude rose briefly more than $1, after a smaller than expected rise in U.S. crude stocks were viewed by some as a sign that a supply glut was starting to abate. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT Rebels in South Sudan stormed towns in two states on Tuesday and were repulsed, the army said, barely a week after signing another ceasefire deal with the government that was meant to end 15 months of conflict. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling eased slightly on Tuesday due to corporate dollar demand, while the stock exchange's main index closed higher buoyed by East African Breweries. COMOROS ECONOMY The economy of the Indian Ocean archipelago of Comoros should grow 3.5 percent this year, up from an estimated 3.3 percent in 2014, helped by public investments and lower fuel prices, the International Monetary Fund said. RWANDA INFLATION Rwanda's urban inflation rate fell to 1.4 percent in January from 2.1 percent in the previous month, the statistics office said on Tuesday. NIGER / BOKO HARAM Niger's parliament has unanimously approved sending troops to northern Nigeria as part of a regional offensive against the Islamist Boko Haram insurgent group that has staged several cross-border attacks over the past week. CONGO ELECTIONS More than 300 people, including opposition leaders, remain in detention in Democratic Republic of Congo after protests last month, reinforcing concerns that President Joseph Kabila plans to cling to power beyond his legal mandate. NIGERIA LENDING Nigeria's overnight lending rates soared to a record high of 100 percent on Tuesday, signalling a sharp tightening of naira supply as the currency fell to 200 to the dollar for the first time. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ; )