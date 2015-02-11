NAIROBI, Feb 11 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* KENYA - Central Bank auctions 182-day and 364-day Treasury
bills
* GHANA - Ghana Statistical Service releases Consumer Price
Index (CPI) data for January
* NAMIBIA - Release of Inflation data
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stock markets were subdued on Wednesday while major
currencies barely budged as looming euro zone meetings to
discuss the Greek debt crisis overshadowed a firmer finish on
Wall Street.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held steady above $56 a barrel on Wednesday, and
U.S. crude rose briefly more than $1, after a smaller than
expected rise in U.S. crude stocks were viewed by some as a
sign that a supply glut was starting to abate.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT
Rebels in South Sudan stormed towns in two states on Tuesday
and were repulsed, the army said, barely a week after signing
another ceasefire deal with the government that was meant to
end 15 months of conflict.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling eased slightly on Tuesday due to
corporate dollar demand, while the stock exchange's main
index closed higher buoyed by East African Breweries.
COMOROS ECONOMY
The economy of the Indian Ocean archipelago of Comoros should
grow 3.5 percent this year, up from an estimated 3.3 percent
in 2014, helped by public investments and lower fuel prices,
the International Monetary Fund said.
RWANDA INFLATION
Rwanda's urban inflation rate fell to 1.4
percent in January from 2.1 percent in the previous month,
the statistics office said on Tuesday.
NIGER / BOKO HARAM
Niger's parliament has unanimously approved sending troops to
northern Nigeria as part of a regional offensive against the
Islamist Boko Haram insurgent group that has staged several
cross-border attacks over the past week.
CONGO ELECTIONS
More than 300 people, including opposition leaders, remain in
detention in Democratic Republic of Congo after protests last
month, reinforcing concerns that President Joseph Kabila
plans to cling to power beyond his legal
mandate.
NIGERIA LENDING
Nigeria's overnight lending rates soared to a record high of
100 percent on Tuesday, signalling a sharp tightening of
naira supply as the currency fell to 200 to the dollar for
the first time.
