NAIROBI, March 12 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA- Central bank due to auction 91-day T-bills GHANA - Weekly currency report GLOBAL MARKETS A surprise interest rate cut by South Korea's central bank on Thursday helped lift an index of Asian stocks away from the previous session's seven-week lows, while the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates buoyed the dollar. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude climbed towards $58 a barrel on Thursday for the second straight session as speculators covered their positions ahead of the April contract's expiry, while a strengthening dollar and a build in U.S. crude stocks capped prices. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling eased on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened on world markets, while shares fell for the seventh consecutive session. CAMEROON TELECOM Cameroon has renewed the operating licence of Africa's largest telecoms provider MTN , and allowed the firm to start offering third and fourth generation (3G and 4G) services, MTN said on Wednesday. IVORY COAST BANKS Ivory Coast has agreed to sell an additional 24 percent stake in the country's Societe Ivoirienne de Banque (SIB) to Attijariwafa Bank in a deal that will increase the Moroccan bank's stake to 75 percent, an Ivorian government spokesman said. TANZANIA ACCIDENT At least 41 people were killed and dozens injured when a bus and a truck collided on a busy road in south-west Tanzania on Wednesday, police said, warning that the death toll could rise. AFRICA EBOLA Britain said on Wednesday a military healthcare worker had tested positive for Ebola while working in Sierra Leone and airport officials there said the patient would be flown home overnight. NIGERIA SECURITY The United States supports the creation of a West African force of up to 10,000 troops to fight Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram, a U.S. defence official said on Wednesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ; )