NAIROBI, April 13 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
GHANA - Inflation data to be released
SUDAN - first day of presidential elections
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares got off to a shaky start on Monday as recent
rallies offered traders a profit-taking opportunity, while the
dollar edged away from recent peaks in early trading.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices inched up on Monday following a strong session on
Friday, as financial traders increased their bets on higher
prices amid a slowdown in U.S. drilling, but analysts warned
fundamentals remained weak.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SUDAN ELECTIONS
Sudanese begin voting on Monday in an election boycotted by the
main opposition parties which looks set to extend President Omar
Hassan al-Bashir's more than 25 years in power.
KENYA REFUGEES
Kenya has given the United Nations three months to remove a camp
housing more than half a million Somali refugees, as part of a
get-tough response to the killing of 148 people by Somali gunmen
at a Kenyan university.
BENIN UNREST
Opposition supporters in Gabon rampaged through the streets of
the capital, burning cars and setting fire to the embassy of
Benin, following the death on Sunday of a senior opposition
leader, a Reuters witness said.
NIGERIA POLITICS
The party of Nigeria's president-elect Muhammadu Buhari has
retained the Lagos state governorship, the electoral commission
said on Sunday, consolidating his administration's power by
giving it control of the commercial capital.
SOUTH AFRICA POLITICS
The leader of South Africa's main opposition party said on
Sunday she was standing down, possibly opening the way for a
black candidate to broaden the Democratic Alliance's electoral
appeal.
KENYA SECURITY
A Kenyan student died and more than 100 others were injured as
they fled after a electrical explosion triggered fears that
their campus was being attacked before dawn on Sunday, officials
said.
