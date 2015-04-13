NAIROBI, April 13 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: GHANA - Inflation data to be released SUDAN - first day of presidential elections GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares got off to a shaky start on Monday as recent rallies offered traders a profit-taking opportunity, while the dollar edged away from recent peaks in early trading. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices inched up on Monday following a strong session on Friday, as financial traders increased their bets on higher prices amid a slowdown in U.S. drilling, but analysts warned fundamentals remained weak. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SUDAN ELECTIONS Sudanese begin voting on Monday in an election boycotted by the main opposition parties which looks set to extend President Omar Hassan al-Bashir's more than 25 years in power. KENYA REFUGEES Kenya has given the United Nations three months to remove a camp housing more than half a million Somali refugees, as part of a get-tough response to the killing of 148 people by Somali gunmen at a Kenyan university. BENIN UNREST Opposition supporters in Gabon rampaged through the streets of the capital, burning cars and setting fire to the embassy of Benin, following the death on Sunday of a senior opposition leader, a Reuters witness said. NIGERIA POLITICS The party of Nigeria's president-elect Muhammadu Buhari has retained the Lagos state governorship, the electoral commission said on Sunday, consolidating his administration's power by giving it control of the commercial capital. SOUTH AFRICA POLITICS The leader of South Africa's main opposition party said on Sunday she was standing down, possibly opening the way for a black candidate to broaden the Democratic Alliance's electoral appeal. KENYA SECURITY A Kenyan student died and more than 100 others were injured as they fled after a electrical explosion triggered fears that their campus was being attacked before dawn on Sunday, officials said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on (Editing by Edith Honan)