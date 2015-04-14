NAIROBI, April 14 The following company
- - - - -
EVENTS:
GHANA - Inflation data to be released
SUDAN - Second day of presidential elections
GLOBAL MARKETS
Chinese shares extended their meteoric ascent to reach new
heights on Tuesday, while much of the rest of Asia took a
breather after recent hefty gains.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Crude prices rose on Tuesday on expectations U.S. shale oil
output will record its first monthly decline in over four years,
but analysts warned that the broader market remained
oversupplied.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling weakened to a new three-year low on
Monday weighed down by corporate demand for foreign exchange and
global dollar strength, a slide that traders said could prompt
central bank intervention.
NIGERIA BANKS
* Nigeria's FBN Holdings will focus on short-term
trade financing to make up for slower growth in its loan book
forecast to expand by 4 percent this year from 23 percent last
year, its CEO said on Monday.
* Nigeria's Diamond Bank said on Monday its
first-quarter pretax profit fell 9.5 percent to 8.36 billion
naira ($42 million) from a year earlier.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand fell to a two-week low against the dollar on
Monday as the greenback firmed on expectations of higher
interest rates, while weak Chinese trade data weighed on
commodity currencies.
WORLD BANK / AFRICA
The World Bank cut its forecast for gross domestic product
growth for sub-Saharan Africa to 4.0 pct in 2015 from 4.5 pct in
2014 due to fall in oil and other commodity
prices.
GHANA EUROBOND
Ghana will aim to issue a Eurobond of as much as $1 billion by
the end of June, bringing forward the timing of the issuance
which had been scheduled for the second half of the year, the
head of the parliamentary finance committee said on
Monday.
SOUTH AFRICA UNREST
Thousands of workers at Medupi power plant that utility Eskom is
building stayed away from work on Monday to protest the firing
of some of their colleagues, the National Union of Metalworkers
of South Africa (NUMSA) said.
