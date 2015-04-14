NAIROBI, April 14 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: GHANA - Inflation data to be released SUDAN - Second day of presidential elections GLOBAL MARKETS Chinese shares extended their meteoric ascent to reach new heights on Tuesday, while much of the rest of Asia took a breather after recent hefty gains. WORLD OIL PRICES Crude prices rose on Tuesday on expectations U.S. shale oil output will record its first monthly decline in over four years, but analysts warned that the broader market remained oversupplied. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling weakened to a new three-year low on Monday weighed down by corporate demand for foreign exchange and global dollar strength, a slide that traders said could prompt central bank intervention. NIGERIA BANKS * Nigeria's FBN Holdings will focus on short-term trade financing to make up for slower growth in its loan book forecast to expand by 4 percent this year from 23 percent last year, its CEO said on Monday. * Nigeria's Diamond Bank said on Monday its first-quarter pretax profit fell 9.5 percent to 8.36 billion naira ($42 million) from a year earlier. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand fell to a two-week low against the dollar on Monday as the greenback firmed on expectations of higher interest rates, while weak Chinese trade data weighed on commodity currencies. WORLD BANK / AFRICA The World Bank cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth for sub-Saharan Africa to 4.0 pct in 2015 from 4.5 pct in 2014 due to fall in oil and other commodity prices. GHANA EUROBOND Ghana will aim to issue a Eurobond of as much as $1 billion by the end of June, bringing forward the timing of the issuance which had been scheduled for the second half of the year, the head of the parliamentary finance committee said on Monday. SOUTH AFRICA UNREST Thousands of workers at Medupi power plant that utility Eskom is building stayed away from work on Monday to protest the firing of some of their colleagues, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on (Editing by Edith Honan)