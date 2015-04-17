NAIROBI, April 17 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS An index of Asian shares edged away from fresh seven-year highs on Friday but was still on track to score weekly gains, while the dollar languished after lacklustre U.S. economic data made a near-term interest rate hike appear less likely. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude oil prices fell over a dollar on Friday, ending a run of rallies earlier in the week, after OPEC said that its output surged in March, adding to a global glut. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on KENYA MARKETS Kenya's benchmark index slipped 0.9 percent on Thursday with trading focused on banks, while the shilling held steady near three-year lows. TANZANIA MOBILE The number of mobile phone subscribers in Tanzania rose by 16 percent in 2014 to 31.86 million, the telecoms regulator said, marking further growth in the communications sector already ranked as the fastest expanding in the economy. TANZANIA MARKETS Tanzania's shilling fell to a record low to the dollar on Thursday, weighed down by demand for the U.S. currency from energy firms and manufacturers, and traders said it would remain weak for months. SOUTH AFRICA POWER South African power utility Eskom resumed widespread electricity cuts for the fifth straight day on Thursday in Africa's most advanced economy, as it battles to repair aging power plants. SOUTH AFRICA MIGRANTS South African police fired rubber bullets and tear gas on Thursday to disperse a crowd of anti-immigrant protesters in an eastern suburb of Johannesburg, the country's biggest commercial city, a Reuters witness said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on (Editing by Edith Honan)