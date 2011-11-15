NAIROBI, Nov 15The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
EVENTS:
*Botswana, Tanzania, Namibia, Nigeria and Rwanda due to release their inflation
statistics for October anytime from Tuesday onwards.
*NIGERIA - Nigeria's statistics bureau due to release third quarter GDP data with
details of unemployment and economic progress across sectors.
*ANGOLA - Parliament due to start debate on Angola's 2012 budget, with a final
vote expected in mid-December.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Tuesday, as a rise in euro zone bond yields reflected
lingering doubts about the ability of politicians in Italy and Greece to push
through painful reforms to resolve their debt crises and win market confidence.
WORLD ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN
A sharp slowdown in world growth would increase the risk of recession in poorer
countries, whose budgets have barely recovered from the last economic slump just
two years ago, the IMF said on Monday.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks gained marginally on Monday, led by Kumba Iron Ore
and other mining firms while industrial group Barloworld rose 2.9 percent
after full-year earnings beat estimates.
Also, the rand weakened against the dollar on Monday as nagging worries about
euro zone debt came back into play, wiping out some of last week's gains.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira eased marginally against the U.S. dollar on the
interbank market on Monday after demand for the greenback outweighed supply at a
central bank bi-weekly foreign exchange auction.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling closed at 93.60/80 against the dollar on Monday --
after touching 93.00/20 in early trade -- weaker than Friday's close of
93.30/50.
The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index fell 1.03
percent to 3,387.51 points, extending its losses to a two-week low.
KENYA FUEL
Kenya's energy regulator raised the price of petrol, diesel and kerosene on Monday
in response to high international crude oil prices and a weakening local currency,
in a move that is likely to dampen hopes inflation in east Africa's biggest
economy might have peaked.
KENYA ELECTRICITY
Kenyan firm Kinangop Wind Park Ltd plans to generate 60.8 megawatts (MW) of
electricity for the national grid by harnessing renewable wind power, it said on
Monday.
MAURITIUS MARKETS
Air Mauritius shed 2.4 percent to 15.60 Mauritius rupees after it posted
a loss for the first six months as heavy fuel costs and exchange rate volatility
took a toll.
ZAMBIA MINING
Miners in Africa's top copper producer Zambia have expressed deep reservations
after the new government of President Michael Sata said it would double their
royalties to six percent, a move analysts said was needed to bring in badly-needed
revenue.
GABON PETROLEUM
State-run explorer Oil India plans to buy Gabon assets of France's
Maurel et Prom and may partner the African country for the purchase, the
Indian company's chairman said on Monday.
ANGOLA FERTILISER PLANT
A group of Japanese firms has won a contract that is likely be worth more than 100
billion yen ($1.3 billion) to build a plant in Angola that will produce raw
materials for fertilizers, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.
