NAIROBI, Nov 15The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: *Botswana, Tanzania, Namibia, Nigeria and Rwanda due to release their inflation statistics for October anytime from Tuesday onwards. *NIGERIA - Nigeria's statistics bureau due to release third quarter GDP data with details of unemployment and economic progress across sectors. *ANGOLA - Parliament due to start debate on Angola's 2012 budget, with a final vote expected in mid-December. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Tuesday, as a rise in euro zone bond yields reflected lingering doubts about the ability of politicians in Italy and Greece to push through painful reforms to resolve their debt crises and win market confidence.

WORLD ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN A sharp slowdown in world growth would increase the risk of recession in poorer countries, whose budgets have barely recovered from the last economic slump just two years ago, the IMF said on Monday. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks gained marginally on Monday, led by Kumba Iron Ore and other mining firms while industrial group Barloworld rose 2.9 percent after full-year earnings beat estimates.

Also, the rand weakened against the dollar on Monday as nagging worries about euro zone debt came back into play, wiping out some of last week's gains.

NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira eased marginally against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Monday after demand for the greenback outweighed supply at a central bank bi-weekly foreign exchange auction. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling closed at 93.60/80 against the dollar on Monday -- after touching 93.00/20 in early trade -- weaker than Friday's close of 93.30/50.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index fell 1.03 percent to 3,387.51 points, extending its losses to a two-week low. KENYA FUEL Kenya's energy regulator raised the price of petrol, diesel and kerosene on Monday in response to high international crude oil prices and a weakening local currency, in a move that is likely to dampen hopes inflation in east Africa's biggest economy might have peaked. KENYA ELECTRICITY Kenyan firm Kinangop Wind Park Ltd plans to generate 60.8 megawatts (MW) of electricity for the national grid by harnessing renewable wind power, it said on Monday. MAURITIUS MARKETS Air Mauritius shed 2.4 percent to 15.60 Mauritius rupees after it posted a loss for the first six months as heavy fuel costs and exchange rate volatility took a toll. ZAMBIA MINING Miners in Africa's top copper producer Zambia have expressed deep reservations after the new government of President Michael Sata said it would double their royalties to six percent, a move analysts said was needed to bring in badly-needed revenue. GABON PETROLEUM State-run explorer Oil India plans to buy Gabon assets of France's Maurel et Prom and may partner the African country for the purchase, the Indian company's chairman said on Monday. ANGOLA FERTILISER PLANT A group of Japanese firms has won a contract that is likely be worth more than 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) to build a plant in Angola that will produce raw materials for fertilizers, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on