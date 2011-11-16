NAIROBI, Nov 16 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
GHANA - Finance Minister reads 2012 budget to parliament.
KENYA - Central bank to sell 3 billion shillings of 182-day Treasury bills.
UGANDA - Central bank to sell 120 billion shillings of Treasury bills
TANZANIA - Central bank sells 30 billion shillings of 2-year Treasury bonds.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro fell on Wednesday as signs that rising borrowing costs
were affecting AAA-rated France stirred fears that even core euro zone members may
not escape contagion from the region's debt crisis.
EURO ZONE
The euro zone looks for some respite on Wednesday, with Italy due to unveil a
technocrat-led cabinet and a new Greek coalition expected to win a confidence
vote, as Europe battles to prevent its debt woes from dragging down the world
economy.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's government bonds fell sharply on Tuesday and yields surged to six
week highs as the market took comments from Governor Gill Marcus that the central
bank would maintain its focus on inflation as a sign it might not cut rates
further.
NIGERIA ECONOMY
Nigeria's economic growth slowed slightly in the third quarter to 7.4 percent
year-on-year as oil output dipped but a rise in headline inflation in October
strengthened expectations for an interest rate rise next week, data showed on
Tuesday.
KENYA MARKETS, ECONOMY
* The Kenyan shilling reversed early gains to close weaker against the
dollar for the second straight session on Tuesday, hurt by telecom sector demand
for dollars, while stocks extended losses to a fifth day.
* Kenya missed its domestic borrowing and revenue collection targets in the first
quarter of the 2011/12 (July-June) fiscal year, upset by a tight monetary policy
that has heightened a liquidity crunch.
* The average price for top grade tea at Kenya's weekly auction on Tuesday dipped
to $2.90 per kg from $3.07 per kg last week, brokers said.
IVORY COAST DEBT
The Paris Club of creditor nations said members agreed on Tuesday to reduce the
Ivory Coast's foreign debt burden and said reforms underway should lead to further
relief.
INFLATION
* Tanzanian inflation rate rises to 17.9 percent
* Rwandan inflation rate rises to 7.76 percent
* Botswanan inflation rate rises to 8.8 percent
* Namibian inflation rate rises to 6.1 percent
* Zimbabwe inflation rate eases to 4.2 percent
SUDAN CURRENCY
Sudan's central bank might have to devalue the Sudanese pound against the dollar
to overcome a large spread over the black market rate fuelled by a scarcity of
foreign currency, executives at the country's biggest private bank said on
Tuesday.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on