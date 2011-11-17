NAIROBI, Nov 17 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Central bank sells 4 billion shillings of 91-day Treasury bills. ZAMBIA - Central bank sells 250 billion Kwacha of 91-, 182-, 273- and 364-day Treasury bills GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro fell further on Thursday as doubts deepened about Europe's ability to stop its sovereign debt crisis from spinning out of control, with the region's biggest nations split over the European Central Bank's bond buying role. EURO ZONE France and Germany, Europe's two central powers, have stepped up their war of words over whether the European Central Bank should intervene more forcefully to halt the euro zone's debt crisis after modest bond purchases failed to calm markets. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand reversed its earlier losses against the dollar on Wednesday and government bond yields pulled back from the previous day's multi-week highs as local assets took a breather from a hammering brought on by global risk aversion.

NIGERIA MARKETS * The Nigerian naira currency weakened against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Monday, but held steady at the bi-weekly currency auction even as strong demand for the greenback persisted on the interbank. * Nigeria will auction treasury bills worth 110.85 billion naira ($696.3 million) at its regular debt auction next week, the central bank said on Wednesday.

KENYA MARKETS, ECONOMY * Kenya's central bank sold less than a quarter of the amount of 182-day Treasury bills it offered on Wednesday, with the yield rising just short of the highest auction rate for such paper this year. * Kenya's shilling pared losses to close stronger against the dollar for the first time this week on Wednesday, helped by tea sector exporters selling the greenback, while stocks fell for a sixth straight day. GHANA BUDGET Ghana will raise spending by over 12 percent to tackle poverty in a 2012 election year but will keep finances in check with higher state revenues, President John Atta Mills' government pledged in a budget on Wednesday. UGANDA BILLS Uganda's 91-day Tbill yield climbs to 22.2 pct. TANZANIA BONDS Tanzania rejects most bids for 2-year Treasury bond MAURITIUS DEBT * The average yield on a re-opened 10-year Treasury bond edged lower to 8.75 percent at auction on Wednesday from 8.86 percent at the last sale of 10-year paper in September, the central bank in Mauritius said. * The Bank of Mauritius said on Wednesday it would auction Treasury Notes worth 1.5 billion rupees ($51.5 million) in maturities of two, three and four years at an auction next week. MAURITIUS CIEL Mauritius-based clothing group Ciel Textile said on Wednesday its first quarter pretax profit leapt 500 percent to 150.96 million rupees ($5.2 million) thanks to higher margins boosted by cutting costs in international operations.

MALAWI BILLS Malawi 3-mth T-bill yield slips to 6.9 pct. BOTSWANA BILLS Botswana 14-day cert yield falls to 3.97 pct. CAMEROON BONDS Cameroon's government will issue 50 billion CFA francs ($103 million) in bonds by the end of the year to fund infrastructure projects, Finance Minister Lazarre Essimi Menye told reporters on Wednesday. SWAZILAND IMF A budget crunch in Swaziland, Africa's last absolute monarchy, has reached a "critical stage" with the government struggling to maintain spending on HIV/AIDS, education and the elderly, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday. nL5E7MG3OS

